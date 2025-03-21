International Day of Forests: Laos Tops Region in Forest Coverage

On 21 March, as the world celebrates International Forest Day, Laos stands out as one of Southeast Asia’s most natural landscapes. The country usually greets visitors with a vast green cover.

Fun fact: Laos has the highest percentage of forest area in the region, according to the Global Resource Information Database.

However, rapid economic changes and industrial deforestation present serious challenges, the National Assembly said.

The International Day of Forests is observed globally to raise awareness about the importance of trees and their role in supporting human life. The day has been celebrated annually since a UN General Assembly resolution in 2012.

Almost a decade later, in 2021, as part of the global movement toward sustainability, Laos set a target to restore its forest cover to 70 percent of the country by 2025, up from 62 percent in the previous five-year plan.

According to data from the Lao Statistics Bureau, Laos has seen significant changes in its forest cover over the years.

In 1950, forests covered 70 percent of the country’s land area, which is equivalent to 16.6 million hectares. By 2019, the forest area had decreased to 13.2 million hectares, indicating a gradual decline in forest cover.

This trend continued into 2022, when the forest area further decreased to 13.1 million hectares. Despite the reduction, forests remain a crucial part of Laos’ environmental landscape.