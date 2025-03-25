Two Arrested in Connection with Assault of Lao Woman in Pattaya

Thai authorities have arrested two suspects involved in the assault and robbery of a 26-year-old Lao woman in February, as part of an ongoing investigation into the crime that took place in Pattaya, Chonburi Province.

The incident occurred on 2 February when the victim, a Lao national, was attacked by a group of seven individuals.

According to reports, a Thai woman led the attack, causing significant facial injuries to the 26-year-old. The other six men surrounded the victim on three motorbikes and joined in the assault. During the attack, the assailants stole the victim’s passport, mobile phone, THB 7,000 in cash (around USD 205.92), and her motorbike key.

Despite the severity of the crime, the case had been neglected for weeks. However, on 17 March, the Lao woman reached out to Kan Chomphalang, a Thai activist known for his work advocating for justice for victims of violence and abuse. Kan stepped in to assist her in bringing attention to the case and helping authorities apprehend the culprits.

On 25 March, Thai police arrested two suspects: a 23-year-old Thai woman and a 28-year-old man, both of whom had been involved in the brutal attack.

The arrests were made in an apartment complex in Central Pattaya where the suspects had been residing. Upon searching the location, authorities discovered the offenders’ motorbikes used during the attack, which had been altered in an attempt to hide their identities.

Meanwhile, the origin of the Lao woman has not been disclosed.

The investigation is still ongoing as authorities continue to work on identifying and apprehending the five remaining suspects involved in the assault.