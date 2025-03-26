Thai Authorities Seize 120kg of Meth From Laos at Nong Khai Border

Thai authorities seized approximately 120 kilograms of methamphetamine pills, valued at THB 36 million (LAK 23 billion), and arrested two Thai nationals at the Nong Khai border checkpoint on the evening of 24 March.

The operation, conducted around 7:30 pm, was a joint effort between the bridge authorities and the Nong Khai Customs Office. Officers became suspicious of a white Ford Ranger with Lao license plates and stopped it at the personal vehicle inspection station for inbound traffic.

During the search, authorities noticed irregularities in the driver’s side footrest. A closer inspection revealed 120 white opaque packages wrapped in gold plastic, resembling tea bags. When tested using the Marquis Test, the contents were confirmed to be methamphetamine, a Category 1 narcotic under Thai law.

Social media users have raised concerns about how such large quantities of narcotics continue to cross the Lao border, citing that this incident is not the first of its kind.

“Traffickers exploit weak inspection protocols, bribery, and hidden routes to smuggle drugs undetected,” one user commented.

“Laos needs stricter screening, advanced detection technology, and increased transparency in customs operations,” another added.

Calls have grown louder, as Lao citizens worry that such incidents highlight broader systemic vulnerabilities in cross-border law enforcement.