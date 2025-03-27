Alliance Laundry Systems Expands ‘Seed Store’ Model to 300 Branches Across ASEAN

Alliance Laundry Systems is expanding its laundromat business in Southeast Asia, aiming to open 300 new branches under its “Seed Store” model.

The company targets Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia (VIP+) as key markets, with a goal of capturing 70 percent of the regional market. Additionally, it is upgrading its StarLab facility in Chonburi, Thailand, to serve as a hub for laundry product innovation in Asia.

Eddie Tay, Senior Director for the Asia-Pacific region at Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, said the laundromat industry is set to grow in 2025, supported by tourism recovery.

“This year, the company is prepared with the Seed Store plan to enter the ASEAN market, initially focusing on the VIP+ countries: Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia, aiming for 300 new stores and a market share of about 70 percent,” he said.

While laundromat demand is increasing worldwide, political uncertainties in Thailand, elections in Indonesia and South Korea, and Japan’s weakened yen have impacted sales. Despite a slow start in the first half of the year, Tay expects a recovery in the latter half.

The company has invested 150 million Thai Baht to enhance StarLab, with the upgraded facility set to be completed by April.

“This marks an important step in developing products and presenting more advanced solutions to the market, aiming for a 10 percent sales growth in the APAC market this year,” he added.

Thailand Leads ASEAN Market

Thailand remains the strongest market in the region, according to Sukri Kirai, Sales Director for Southeast Asia at Alliance Laundry Systems LLC. The company is expanding into provincial areas through its “One District One Laundromat” initiative, which has successfully increased laundromats outside major cities.

“We are entering an era where laundromats will become the norm in daily life, as consumer behavior is rapidly changing,” Kirai noted.

Currently, 3,708 laundromats in Thailand use ALS machines, and the number is expected to grow by 19 percent to 4,400 by 2025. Consumers are shifting toward laundromats for better washing quality, time savings, and cost efficiency.

“In the next five years, the laundromat market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow significantly due to two main factors: first, the VIP+ countries, with a combined population of approximately 489 million people, will become the largest market in the region. Second, the markets in Singapore and Malaysia will transition to purchasing replacement machines,” he explained.

New Products and Sustainability Focus

ALS is also introducing new products to improve laundromat efficiency. Benjamin Leo Dobbs, Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region, highlighted the launch of the “Stax-X” machine, a top-loading washer designed to save space, and a washer-dryer combo that completes a full laundry cycle in an hour.

To promote sustainability, ALS is implementing eco-friendly measures such as recycling waste, reusing water in testing labs, installing solar panels at factories, and sourcing 72% of materials locally to reduce carbon emissions. “ALS believes that strong businesses must grow sustainably. Therefore, we are committed to reducing carbon footprints while driving innovation to create an environmentally friendly future,” Dobbs stated.

For more information, contact ALS through their online form, and a representative will respond.