Vientiane Couples Find Wedding Bliss at Wedding Fair 2025 at Crowne Plaza Vientiane

The Crowne Plaza Vientiane recently concluded its highly successful Wedding Fair 2025, leaving a trail of excited couples not only with finalized plans but also inspired by the breathtaking bridal and groom attire showcased.

On 29 to 30 March, the event proved to be a comprehensive resource for those planning their big day, offering everything from venue options to vendor connections and a beautiful fashion show that stole the spotlight.

Under the banner “Wedding Fair 2025: Your Forever Starts Here,” the exclusive two-day event transformed the Crowne Plaza into a vibrant hub of wedding inspiration. Prospective brides and grooms had the invaluable opportunity to meet face-to-face with a diverse range of wedding professionals, simplifying the often-complex task of wedding planning. This direct interaction allowed couples to explore various options and build relationships with experienced professionals who could guide them in creating truly personalized and memorable celebrations.

A major highlight of the event was the captivating fashion show, which drew gasps of admiration from attendees.

The runway came alive with beautiful and stunning displays of bridal gowns and groom suits from various designers and boutiques.

Couples were treated to a showcase of the latest trends and timeless classics, offering inspiration for their own wedding day looks.

The intricate details, flowing fabrics, and elegant designs left a lasting impression, providing soon-to-be brides and grooms with a visual feast of possibilities for their wedding day attire.

Attendees were also able to consult directly with leading wedding specialists, prominent names in their respective fields across the country, who offered comprehensive advice on every imaginable detail, from venue selection and décor to menu creation and attire; key contributors included beverage provider Beer Lao, organizer Event Buddy, AV and LED production by Guru Lao, female-male models agency 78 Creation, jewelry from Phetphathai, flower decorations by Billion Flower, Cat Design, and Floranista, bride and groom costumes from Billy, Vanniva, Sane, The Move, and Classical, music and opera by The Pianist, and camera and video shooting by Rose and Joniex, with over 40 suppliers participating in the event.

While the Wedding Fair 2025 has concluded, the connections made, the inspiration gained, and the memorable images of breathtaking wedding fashion will undoubtedly help many Vientiane couples embark on their journey to “forever” in style. For those who missed the event, it serves as a reminder of the wealth of talent and resources available in the city to create dream weddings, complete with stunning attire that reflects their unique personalities.