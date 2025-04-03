Certis appoints Ng Tian Beng as President and Group CEO

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Certis is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ng Tian Beng as President and Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO), effective 7 April 2025. He succeeds Mr Paul Chong, who will be redesignated as Advisor to the Chairman until his retirement in March 2026.



Ng Tian Beng, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Certis

Mr Ng joins Certis with more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector, bringing with him a strong track record in strategic leadership, business growth, innovation, and stakeholder engagement.

Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Dell Technologies Asia Pacific and Japan, where he oversaw partnerships with distributors, system integrators, resellers, and independent software vendors, while also serving as site leader for Dell Singapore. He played a pivotal role in Dell’s collaboration with Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB), spearheading the development of a Digital Cities vertical focused on Safe City, Urban Mobility, and Green and Sustainable solutions.

Since joining Dell Technologies in 1998, Mr Ng has held multiple senior leadership roles across Asia Pacific, covering commercial, enterprise, government, and consumer segments. His previous positions include Senior Vice President and Managing Director for South Asia and Korea, General Manager for Singapore and Brunei, and Director of Global Accounts for Asia Pacific and Japan for the Fortune 500 global tech conglomerate.

“Tian Beng’s appointment marks a new chapter for Certis,” said Mr Allen Lew, Chairman of Certis. “His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our business and culture as we continue to deliver on our Purpose. On behalf of the Board, I warmly welcome him to the Certis family.”

Mr Ng said, “I am both honoured and excited to join Certis to chart the future together. Building on Certis’ strong heritage and transformation into a leading Ops-Tech solutions provider, I look forward to working with the amazing team to continue our growth journey—leveraging innovation to build a safer, smarter and better world.”

In addition to his corporate leadership, Mr Ng has actively contributed to national initiatives through his involvement in organisations such as the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, the Singapore IT Federation, and various committees under the Workplace Safety and Health Council of the Ministry of Manpower.

Mr Ng holds a Bachelor of Science from Santa Clara University, California, United States, and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Western Australia.

About Certis (www.certisgroup.com)

Backed by decades of experience in security, Certis is a leader today in smart integrated operations, leveraging technology to power transformations in security, manpower, facilities and property management solutions.

Guided by our Operational Design First philosophy, our vast service offerings capitalise on our strong security heritage and deep operational expertise, enhanced with applied AI solutions for better decision making and outcomes. Central to our approach is our unique Business Process Re-engineering and Operations (BPRO®) framework, where we help customers manage change and enhance efficiencies through design thinking and a problem-solving approach.

Incorporated in 2004, Certis is headquartered in Singapore, with an international presence extending to Australia and Qatar. We are a trusted partner dedicated to our clients’ success, supported by our 26,000-strong global team, always striving to make our world safer, smarter, better.