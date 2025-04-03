29.1 C
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Responds to Tariffs

By Advertorial Desk

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

 

Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Responds to Tariffs

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 3rd

  • On Wednesday, which the President dubbed Liberation Day, Trump unveiled levies on all countries.
  • Markets are pricing in the impact of the tariffs expected to take effect on April 5 with the S&P 500 testing correction territory, down 10% from its high.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

 

