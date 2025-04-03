Transformative Venues. Gracious Hospitality. Elevating the Art of Convening, at Pan Pacific Singapore.

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nestled in the vibrant heart of Singapore’s Marina Bay precinct and central business district, the iconic Pan Pacific Singapore stands as a symbol of sophistication and gracious hospitality. A distinguished choice for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), the hotel boasts a range of facilities and services tailored to meet the needs of discerning business travellers.



Pan Pacific Singapore

Melvin Lim, General Manager of Pan Pacific Singapore shares, ‘Since opening our doors in 1986, our hotel has built a storied legacy as one of the pioneering luxury hotels in the Marina Bay area. With 790 elegantly designed guestrooms, we have become a preferred venue for global leaders and prestigious events. Our hotel’s commitment to excellence is reflected in our expansive 2,329 square metres of meeting spaces across three levels, all equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology and innovative culinary experiences.’

Guests can unwind at the award-winning spa, St. Gregory or relax by the outdoor swimming pool. The 24-hour gymnasium provides guests with the flexibility to maintain their fitness routines. Culinary enthusiasts will find a diverse array of dining options, including signature cocktails and canapes at PLUME, authentic Cantonese dishes at Hai Tien Lo, traditional Japanese cuisine at Keyaki, and international fare at Edge and Pacific Emporium.

In celebration of Singapore’s 60th National Day (SG60) this year, the hotel offers tailored SG60 MICE packages infused with Singapore flair, available from now until 31 March 2026. Each refreshment break is a feast for the senses, featuring a vibrant selection of Singaporean delicacies. Indulge in local favourites, prepared à la minute at the Chef’s live station, such as Kaya Toast (A beloved and iconic local breakfast staple originating from Singapore, Kaya Toast consists of two thin slices of toasted bread spread with rich coconut jam and butter), freshly-made Popiah (Part of Singapore’s street food culture with roots in China, these soft spring rolls are filled with a flavourful mix of fresh ingredients, including prawns, eggs, and crunchy vegetables), Nyonya Kueh (Colourful traditional treats that reflect Singapore’s unique Peranakan heritage, often made with rice flour and filled with sweet or savoury fillings), Kopi Tarik (Hailing from Malaysia, Kopi Tarik or ‘Pulled Coffee’ in Malay, is a popular beverage made with coffee and condensed milk, using a unique ‘pulling’ technique to create a frothy, milky texture), and more. These local culinary offerings not only elevate the experiences of meeting delegates but also highlight Pan Pacific Singapore’s commitment to commemorating Singapore’s 60th National Day.

A full day meeting package is priced from S$155.00++ per guest and includes lunch and two refreshment breaks. For those with shorter agendas, a half day meeting package is available from S$140.00++ per guest and includes lunch and one refreshment break. More details here.

With a legacy of hospitality excellence, Pan Pacific Singapore is the premier destination for those looking to harness the power of in-person interaction. Here, distinguished events blend elegance and innovation to create memorable experiences.

Furthermore, the hotel is committed to sustainability, holding GSTC certification, ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems certification, ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety certification, and the BCA Green Mark Gold award. This ensures that meetings and events hosted at the hotel not only meet the highest standards but also support safe and environmentally responsible practices.

For more information, visit www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pp-marina/meetings.html, or email sales.ppsin@panpacific.com (Quote SG60).

Pan Pacific Singapore – where sophistication and elegance converge to redefine the art of convening.

View our MICE images here. For more information about Pan Pacific Singapore, click here.