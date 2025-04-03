Zoomlion Inaugurates Phase II of the German Factory Project, Advancing Sustainable Global Development

WALDLAUBERSHEIM, Germany, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion”; 1157.HK), a global leader in construction machinery, officially laid the cornerstone for Phase II of its German factory project (“the Project”) on March 31 in Waldlaubersheim. The Project, with an investment of over 50 million euro and covering 60,000 square meters, is an upgrade and expansion of the WILBERT TowerCranes GmbH plant that Zoomlion has acquired and will be manufacturing tower cranes, truck cranes and concrete machinery.



Group Photo of Guests at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for Zoomlion Germany Plant’s Phase II Project.

Aiming to establish a central global hub in Europe, Zoomlion’s Project is expected to produce over 1,000 units of construction machinery annually and generate an output value of approximately USD 300 million once fully operational. The initiative will further drive collaboration with local upstream and downstream industries, contributing to the region’s economic prosperity.

Zoomlion actively promotes the convergence of technology, products, capital, and industry with the global market. It has achieved profound integration of R&D and manufacturing, supply chain and sales service in the sectors of construction machinery and agricultural machinery, realizing co-creative sharing and win-win cooperation. Since 2001, Zoomlion has acquired Powermole (UK), CIFA (Italy) (2008), m-tec (Germany, 2013), Raxtar (the Netherlands, 2014), Ladurner (Italy, 2015), Wilbert (Germany, 2018), Rabe (Germany, 2020), and other excellent companies.

In recent years, Zoomlion has accelerated the expansion of overseas markets with the “global village” vision to make full use of internet thinking and construct a new overseas business ecosystem based on “end-to-end, digitalization, and localization” strategic directions, and it has achieved a strong growth trend.

To date, Zoomlion has built 400 overseas branches with over 210 service and spare parts warehouses; its products are available in more than 170 countries and regions; and 11 overseas production bases have been built in eight countries, including Italy, Germany, India, Mexico, Belarus, Brazil, Turkey and the US.

Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion, expressed his gratitude to all parties for supporting and promoting the project, stating that Zoomlion strives to promote the synergistic development with the upstream and downstream of the local industry and support the local economic development. The company will accelerate the implementation of the project in accordance with the investment plan and aim to achieve early commissioning of the project.

For more information about Zoomlion, please visit https://en.zoomlion.com/.