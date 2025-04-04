APP Group Leading the Way in Sustainable Packaging for Singapore’s Growing Eco-Conscious Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore is among the highest plastic waste producers per capita in the Asia-Pacific region, generating approximately 87 kilograms of plastic waste per person annually. As environmental awareness grows, so does the demand for sustainable solutions to reduce waste and promote a circular economy.

Recognizing packaging waste as a key issue, Singapore has implemented initiatives like the Green Plan 2030 and the Mandatory Packaging Reporting Act (2019) to encourage waste reduction and corporate responsibility. A YouGov poll in April 2024 found strong public support for banning single-use plastics, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to sustainability.

To address this demand, APP Group introduces Foopak Bio Natura, a biodegradable and compostable packaging solution designed for the Singaporean market. This product line offers eco-friendly alternatives, such as food containers and paper straws that maintain functionality while reducing plastic dependency.

“The Singaporean government’s push toward a circular economy aligns with our mission to provide sustainable solutions,” said Ricca Windysari, Foopak SEA Regional Sales Head. “Foopak Bio Natura empowers businesses to support the Green Plan 2030 by reducing plastic waste and adopting eco-friendly packaging.”

As industries adapt to global sustainability trends, APP Group remains committed to innovation and responsible practices. Through Foopak Bio Natura, the company supports Singapore’s waste reduction goals, helping businesses transition toward a greener, more sustainable future.

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.