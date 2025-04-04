Bank of Laos Reduces Transfer Fees on Foreign Currency Deposit Accounts

On 3 April, the Bank of Laos (BOL) made a new announcement, mandating that transfers between foreign currency deposit account holders will incur a fee of 0.3 percent, with charges ranging from USD 1 to USD 30 per transaction. This new regulation is set to become effective on 5 April and applies to all banks across Laos.

Daily transfer limits have also been introduced. Individuals can transfer up to USD 10,000 without documentation, while larger amounts will require proof of purpose.

Meanwhile, businesses and organizations can transfer up to USD 100,000 without supporting documents, but higher amounts must be verified with documentation.

In the case of transfer fees between foreign currency deposit accounts, commercial banks will determine the applicable fees based on specific transaction types. These include transfers between accounts under the same name, transactions between banks and their customers related to loans, deposit and loan interest payments, and service charges.

Additionally, transfers involving trading, interest, fees, and service charges linked to securities and bonds at Lao banks, the stock exchange, and securities companies are covered.

Transfers made to fulfill obligations to the state, transactions between non-bank payment service providers and their customers, and transfers conducted under Foreign Exchange Administration regulations are also included.

This came after the bank’s previous announcement in February, regulating individuals and businesses to prove that they have a legitimate source of foreign currency before opening an account to improve transparency and ensure proper financial management.