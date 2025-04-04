Cathay United Bank Takes Home 6 Awards From the Retail Banker International for Digital Excellence

TAIPEI, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cathay United Bank once again dazzled international audiences, sweeping six awards from the Retail Banker International, a leading global finance publication: “Excellence in App Security Implementation”, “Best App for Customer Experience”, “Best in Customer Relationship Management”, “Best Use of Big Data in Customer Strategy”, “Cloud Migration Advances – Strategy & Planning for Mastering Cloud Strategies & Planning Transformation Blueprints”, and “Cloud Migration Advances – Completed Deployment for AWS Data Migration Landing Zone”.



Caption: Cathay United Bank took home six awards from the Retail Banker International.

Dedicated to enhancing customers’ digital security, Cathay United Bank has not only implemented strict identity verification measures and 2-step verification, but also employed machine learning to proactively monitor the security of every transaction. Notifications will instantly appear for any high-risk transactions, ensuring that each transaction is conducted by the customer personally. Furthermore, the CUBE App’s advanced security health check enables customers to review their digital security at all times. These efforts to strengthen digital security earned the Bank the “Excellence in App Security Implementation” award.

With its sights set on the Southeast Asian market, Cathay United Bank launched the “CUBE Vietnam App”, a loan application specifically designed for Vietnam. By aligning with the needs of the State Bank of Vietnam’s digital transformation policies and drawing on Taiwan’s own experience, the Bank successfully introduced cloud-native tools, data-driven risk models, and international-standard identity verification systems, offering customers in Vietnam a streamlined online loan experience. Aside from winning Vietnam’s National Digital Transformation Award, the Bank’s outstanding performance earned itself the “Best App for Customer Experience” award.

Cathay United Bank has always valued its relationship with sustainable customers, even establishing a department dedicated to managing customer relationships in 2024. To boost customer satisfaction and loyalty, the Bank adopted groundbreaking management models, including using innovative data to identify customer wealth management needs and employing data-driven models to match the best-suited financial advisor for each customer. Recognizing the Bank’s commitment to strengthening customer relationships, the Retail Banker International awarded the Bank with the “Best in Customer Relationship Management” award. In addition, the Bank introduced a new management tool, “PBG”, which stands for “Precision Diagnose”, “Better Support”, and “Great Customer Experience”. PBG assists branch supervisors in improving customer experiences through data-driven solutions. Chief Data and Analytics Officer Joe Liang remarked that PBG is able to successfully transform customer management data into customer insights, thereby enabling financial advisors to provide better services to wealth management customers. Such innovation rightly earned the Bank the “Best Use of Big Data in Customer Strategy” award.

Cathay United Bank has also made remarkable progress in cloud technology, creating the first AWS data migration landing zone in Taiwan’s financial industry. Acknowledging the Bank’s achievements in creating a secure and scalable framework that can be extended to data migration and AI applications, the Bank was awarded the “Cloud Migration Advances – Strategy & Planning for Mastering Cloud Strategies & Planning Transformation Blueprints”, and “Cloud Migration Advances – Completed Deployment for AWS Data Migration Landing Zone” awards for the second year running. Deeply committed to providing quality financial services, the Bank declared that it would persist with its customer-centric approach, leveraging innovative technology to optimize digital financial services.