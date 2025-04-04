Laos Commemorates Mine Awareness Day, Fights the Legacy of War

Each year on 4 April, the world observes International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), and the ongoing efforts to clear them.

For Laos, this day carries particular weight, as it remains one of the most bombed countries in history. Between 1964 and 1973, over two million tons of bombs were dropped on the country during the Second Indochina War, leaving behind a deadly legacy that continues to impact millions.

This year’s theme, “Safe Futures Start Here”, highlights the continued efforts to create safer environments in Laos, where the threat of landmines still looms large, especially in the provinces of Xieng Khouang and Khammouane.

In response to the long-standing threat, organizations such as the Lao National Unexploded Ordnance Program (UXO Laos) and the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) have been working tirelessly to clear contaminated areas and reduce the risks posed by UXO. Their efforts are critical in creating safer environments for people to live, farm, and rebuild their lives.

MAG, a global humanitarian organization, focuses on clearing landmines, cluster munitions, and unexploded bombs from conflict zones. Since 1989, MAG has helped over 20 million people across 70 countries to rebuild their communities, providing education and weapons management programs to ensure safety and reduce violence.

“Our teams are on the ground today, just like any other day, searching for and clearing unexploded ordnance. We are out in the fields, in villages, and in communities, making land safe for people to farm, build, and live without fear,” said MAG’s Country Director Eli Mechanic.

“We also continue to provide risk education, helping people understand how to stay safe from UXO.”

Despite the progress, challenges persist. The ongoing threat of UXO, coupled with unpredictable weather, difficult terrain, and a constant need for funding, can slow the pace of efforts.

Nonetheless, MAG remains focused on three primary areas of work: area clearance, technical surveys, and risk education.

“When we hear of a UXO accident, we report this to the authorities so that they can be referred to other organizations for support services. That being said, in general of course the voices of UXO accident survivors are powerful in teaching people how to stay safe,” Mechanic stated.

Looking ahead, MAG is committed to providing practical, life-saving education. Mechanic pledged that the organization would continue to work closely with communities in Xieng Khouang and Khammouane Provinces, offering safety lessons in schools and villages to ensure everyone understands how to recognize and avoid explosive hazards.