XChange TEC.INC Announces Acquisition of Hong Kong Insurance Brokerage Firm to Expand Market Presence

SHANGHAI, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ: XHG) (the “Company”), today announced the acquisition of a Hong Kong-based insurance brokerage firm licensed by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority. This transaction grants the Company direct access to Hong Kong’s dynamic insurance market and paves the way for the Company to launch tailored insurance solutions for clients across China and international markets.

The acquisition marks a critical milestone in the Company’s Asia-Pacific growth strategy. Hong Kong’s insurance sector has demonstrated robust growth driven by rising demand from mainland Chinese clients and expatriates seeking international-standard wealth preservation tools. As a gateway linking global capital flows, Hong Kong offers unparalleled opportunities to serve high-net-worth individuals, multinational corporations, and cross-border investors. The Company’s entry into Hong Kong market aligns with the vision to become a one-stop hub for clients seeking sophisticated risk management and wealth enhancement solutions. The local regulatory capabilities allow the Company’s business team to deliver innovative insurance products that meet the evolving needs of Asia’s affluent population.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC, through its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities, operates insurance agency and insurance technology business. The insurance agency is PRC-licensed and operates nationwide in the PRC with a wide range of insurance products underwritten by major insurance companies, including industry leading and/or state-owned property and casualty insurance companies as well as certain regional property and casualty insurance companies in China. The insurance technology business is focused on operating and developing insurance technology in the PRC, including developing SaaS platform to connect consumers and underwriting support.

