Anime Entertainment Startup INCUBASE Studio Partners with K11 Concepts Management Limited for Global ACGN Cultural Experiences

HONG KONG, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Entertainment experience curator INCUBASE Studio announced a strategic partnership with K11 Concepts Management Limited to jointly promote global anime culture. K11 Experience serving as K11 Concepts Management Limited’s IP incubation platform for anime, culture and imagination, aims to develop anime-driven cultural and entertainment experiences; and customise journeys of imagination for customers. Through this collaboration, INCUBASE Studio will leverage K11 Experience’s extensive customer base, ticketing platform, CRM system and supporting ecosystem to introduce INCUBASE Studio’s exhibition projects, creating immersive ACGN cultural experiences for next-generation consumers, local and worldwide.



Since its establishment in Hong Kong in 2021, INCUBASE Studio has been dedicated to promoting anime culture and unprecedented entertainment experiences across the world as a curator and producer of experiential entertainment. The startup takes pride in its portfolio of renowned IP-based experiences in Hong Kong and across Asia, which can be categorised into two types of exhibitions. The first type consists of brand-new experiences designed and curated by INCUBASE Studio, including the immersive ‘One Piece The Great Era of Piracy Exhibition Asia Tour’, ‘The Conjuring Universe Tour’ inspired by the blockbuster horror franchise, and ‘The Peppa Pig Treasure Hunt Family Interactive Exhibition’ debuted in summer 2024.

The second type involves INCUBASE Studio bringing exhibitions from Japan to Hong Kong SAR and other regions, adding region-specific elements to enhance connections and interactions with local fans. Notable exhibitions include the ‘Fullmetal Alchemist Exhibition’, ‘DETECTIVE CONAN THE MOVIE Exhibition – A Silver Screen Retrospective’, ‘Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Exhibition’ and ‘Chainsaw Man Animation Exhibition’, all of which have received widespread acclaim and created a buzz in the local community.

INCUBASE Studio owns the online ticketing platform INCUTix and opened its first anime cultural experience hub INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong in 2024, along with the brick-and-mortar INCUShop. These offerings provide a holistic and diverse range of anime-based cultural and entertainment experiences encompassing exhibitions, events, F&B and merchandise. INCUBASE Arena expanded with a branch in Malaysia in January 2025 and is set to further extend its presence into other Southeast Asian countries, Mainland China, Taiwan region, as well as the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, as part of its effort to carve a vibrant community out of the anime fandom worldwide and promote anime culture and experiences.

Dr. Adrian Cheng, founder of K11, has been actively promoting the development of cultural industry. Richard Cheung, Group CEO at K11 Concepts Management Limited, describes the strategic collaboration with INCUBASE Studio as a significant step to create fertile ground for the development of anime culture sector. ‘We have been committed to the business model that combines culture and commerce to create value. In face of the massive opportunities in anime and ACGN culture sector, we have decided to invest in INCUBASE Studio to support the development of local creative industry and promote anime culture. INCUBASE Studio has strong capabilities in IP acquisition and integration, especially Japanese IP. Through this strategic partnership, we will pave the way for anime, culture and entertainment industry to grow, with a view to curating richer and more diverse cultural environs while achieving economic benefits.’

Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio, expresses hope that the partnership will open audience’s eyes to innovations in anime culture. ‘We are honoured to partner with K11 Concepts Management Limited, bringing significant development opportunities for anime entertainment experiences across the world. The collaboration adds momentum to the future endeavours set out in our development blueprint. Looking ahead, we will introduce more world-class IPs on their IP incubation platform K11 Experience, and explore deeper forms of collaboration, providing innovative entertainment experiences to fans worldwide and establish Hong Kong as a hub for the anime industry in Asia.’

Sion revealed that INCUBASE Studio has ambitious plans to host major exhibitions designed and curated by the team featuring iconic IPs like ‘Crayon Shin-chan’, ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Monster Hunter’ this year across Asia. They are also working to bring a variety of highly anticipated exhibitions and themed pop-up stores, including ‘Cardcaptor Sakura’, ‘DAN DA DAN’, ‘The Idolmaster’ and ‘Oshi no Ko’, to regions beyond Japan.