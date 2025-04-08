BELLUSTAR TOKYO Awarded Best New Hotel (International) in the TTG China Travel Awards 2025

—Recognized by the prestigious annual event of Greater China

TOKYO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel (Shinjuku, Tokyo; General Manager Katsushi Nishikawa) was awarded Best New Hotel (International) by the TTG China Travel Awards 2025, which recognizes the best of Greater China’s travel industry.



TTG China Logo 2025

An event by TTG Travel Trade Publishing, TTG China Travel Awards began in 2008 as an awards event that honors the best Asia-Pacific travel and tourism organizations, and is regarded as the one of the most coveted and influential awards of the travel industry in Greater China.

Industry professionals who are readers of TTG China, TTG-BTmice China, TTG Asia, TTG India, TTGmice, TTGassociations, and TTG Asia Luxury are called upon to cast their votes on the most outstanding travel suppliers within the categories of Airlines, Hotels, Resort Hotels, Serviced Residents, and Travel Services. (Official Website: https://awards.ttgchina.com/en)

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel was awarded Best New Hotel (International) within the China Outbound Market Awards. A category that evaluates hotels across the globe as a travel destination outbound from Greater China, this award recognizes BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel with the prestigious honor of having the highest standard of service among new hotels around the world.

General Manager Katsushi Nishikawa has released the following comment in response to the award:

“I feel truly honored to receive this prestigious award of TTG China Travel Awards’ Best New Hotel. This is the result of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who devote their all for guests each and every day. I am sincerely grateful that our service and facilities were recognized by professionals within the travel industry.

Our hotel strives to provide guests with an excellent experience at all times. This award drives us to further pursue our commitment, so that we may continue to be beloved by our guests.”



Award Ceremony – Bellustar Tokyo, photo taken at the TTG China Travel Awards 2025 Reception

BELLUSTAR TOKYO opened its doors in 2023, and is approaching its two-year anniversary on 19 May 2025. Since its opening, it has received numerous prestigious awards and continues to heighten its presence within the industry.

Past Awards of BELLUSTAR TOKYO , A Pan Pacific Hotel Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 Top 10 City Hotel World Luxury Awards 2024 Best Luxury New Hotel in East Asia Best Architectural Design in East Asia MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection One MICHELIN Key



Past Awards of SPA sunya World Luxury Awards 2024 Best Relaxation Lounge in East Asia Best Unique Experience Spa in East Asia Best Luxury City Hotel Spa in East Asia



About BELLUSTAR TOKYO , A Pan Pacific Hotel

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel is a luxury hotel where guests can enjoy special spaces far from the madding crowd down below. Located on the 39th floor and above, the spacious guest rooms have Japanese culture woven into its interiors and offer a panoramic view of Tokyo. The topmost floors feature a restaurant with uniquely creative gourmet meals in a one-of-a-kind space, a spa for guests to experience the bounty of Japan’s soil, and the Sky Private Villa, which houses five penthouse suites, providing guests a relaxing time to return to oneself surrounded by a stunning view on all sides.

Location: 1-29-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 1600021, Japan

Tokyo Kabukicho Tower 18F, 39-47F

Tel: 81 3 6233 8800 (Representative)

Official Website: https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/en/

For press-related inquiries concerning this release, please contact

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

Contact person: Chika Ayabe (Public Relations/Marketing Department)

E-mail: pr.ppbtk@panpacific.com / Tel: 81 3 6233 7693