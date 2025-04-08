Fabrique Unveils First Bag Collection “Beach to City” with Designer Valeria Massai

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As part of its Spring/Summer debut, Fabrique launches its first-ever bag collection, “Beach to City,” in collaboration with internationally renowned designer Valeria Massai. Fabrique collaborates with internationally renowned bag designer Valeria Massai to launch Fabrique‘s first bag collection, “Beach to City.” Centered around the fluid lifestyle of contemporary women, the collection breaks boundaries between different settings and seamlessly transitions between urban commuting, holiday roaming, and leisurely living. Valeria Massai, known for her innovative work at Prada and contributions to Bottega Veneta, brings her unique vision to this collaboration, expanding it as a fresh expression of her personal will, in partnership with Fabrique’s bag series.

Founded by two women from the film and media industry, Fabrique is a collective designer brand that works with over 300 exceptional designers from around the world to create exclusive pieces that are diverse in style. Shaping a distinct wardrobe for tastemakers.

Philosophy of Life: Empowering Self-Expression and Embracing Boundaries

The inspiration behind the collaboration between Valeria Massai and Fabrique, “Beach to City”, embodies the seamless transition between the freedom and comfort of beach life and the sophistication and practicality of the city, serving as the core inspiration for this season’s Spring/Summer collection. This collection aims to combine the carefree essence of beach living with the elegant practicality of urban style, resulting in bags that cater to the needs of the modern woman: versatile, fashionable yet comfortable, and always elegant, regardless of the time of day.

Valeria Massai traces her roots back to her homeland – Italy. Infusing her designs with the essence of Italy’s beaches, churches, and art districts, incorporating colors and structures into her creations. Drawing inspiration from her hometown, including areas like Brera, Isola, and Duomo, she names each bag after these places.

In the design world, simple threads that connect beautiful ideas across the globe are crafted, showcasing a thoughtful approach evident in everything created—from the clothes designed to the bags made.

The inspiration for the ‘golden bean’ stud detail on the bags derives from the same hand-stitching mark found on all the clothes, serving as a distinctive signature that reflects the brand’s roots and commitment to innovation.

Everyday Chic: Meeting the Contemporary Woman’s Demands

This collection features a total of 3 bags, “Brera,” “Duomo,” and “Isola”. The series of bags adopts a lightweight structure for a sense of freedom and uses luxurious leather to convey a sense of long-lasting quality, allowing every modern woman to embrace her multifaceted self through these bags.

“ Brera” features a convertible design inspired by the day and night rhythms of the artistic Brera district in Milan . With one bag, fashionable individuals can explore three unique ways to carry it. Embrace a classy look suitable for workday chic, or reverse the bag inside out for a weekend getaway, revealing two distinct designs on each side. This bag embodies one design with two silhouettes, allowing for the expansion of the sides to achieve a spacious bucket look or gathering them for a compact, chic charm. Crafted from soft, reversible leather, “Brera” features a reversible design that reflects the fun and interesting Italian lifestyle. While one side exudes a formal elegance, the other side showcases a casual suede finish.

"Duomo" is named after a Gothic cathedral located in the heart of Milan, Italy . The bag's structure draws inspiration from the skeleton of the Milan Cathedral, with vertical lines enhancing the silhouette, creating a visually appealing trapezoidal shape under a relaxed form. It is suitable for carrying documents, ultra-thin laptops, and other work items, making it perfect for those seeking an elegant and relaxed bag suitable for both work and leisure.

Fabrique and Valeria Massai collaborated to empower women to embrace their unique casual chic aesthetics while navigating the world with freedom and independence. These stylish bags serve as more than just accessories, embodying a contemporary lifestyle.

Fabrique’s innovative pricing strategy successfully bridges the gap between luxury brands and fast fashion, making the “Beach to City” bag collection accessible to all. Priced between $458 and $658, these versatile bags are available for purchase online, in stores, and through partner retailers worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.fbrq.com.

