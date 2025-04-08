GenScript Biotech Releases 2024 ESG Report, Highlighting Sustainability Practices and Progress

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GenScript Biotech Corporation (GenScript), a global leader in life sciences research, manufacturing technologies, and production services, has released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the Company’s commitments and initiatives in environmental management, social responsibility, and corporate governance, reaffirming its forward-looking vision and leadership in the global biotech industry.

“In 2024, we continued to embed sustainability into the fabric of our operations and strategic vision. Through collaborative innovation and strategic execution, we have made significant strides in advancing responsible business practices while driving long-term value creation,” said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech. “We look forward to working with global partners to build a more sustainable future.”

ESG Highlights: From Strategy to Action

Environmental Management and Climate Action: Advancing Towards Net-Zero Emissions: As part of its efforts to address the global challenge of climate change, GenScript joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and implemented a number of energy-saving and emissions reduction measures, including process and equipment upgrading, innovative efficiency programs, and increased use of renewable energy. GenScript’s climate targets have been validated by the SBTi in early 2025, advancing its long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Sustainable Supply Chain Management: Improving Transparency and Sustainability: As a Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI) supplier partner, GenScript works to improve supply chain transparency and sustainability. GenScript ensures that suppliers adhere to PSCI's core principles regarding environment, ethics, human rights, health and safety, and management systems. By incorporating PSCI requirements into its supplier evaluation framework, GenScript strives to extend responsible practices across its supply base, strengthening resilience and compliance.

Employee Development and Well-being: Fostering an Equal and Inclusive Workplace: With a global workforce of 5,568 members, GenScript is committed to providing a fair, inclusive work environment and competitive compensation and benefits. GenScript empowers its employees through a wide range of training programs and development opportunities, building a high-potential talent pool to fuel long-term growth.

Giving Back to Communities: Advancing Social Responsibility Through Biotechnology: GenScript supports various causes that align with its values and mission, focusing on health, education, and environmental sustainability. In 2024, through its global corporate responsibility platform — GenTeer (GenScript Volunteer), GenScript's employees contributed over 1,400 volunteer service hours. Additionally, the Company leverages its R&D expertise to facilitate industry collaboration through global forums, accelerating the development of innovative therapies and benefiting patients worldwide.

GenScript’s sustainability efforts have earned global recognition. GenScript received the bronze medal from EcoVadis with a significant score improvement, an “A” rating from MSCI, and a “B” rating for Climate Change from CDP. GenScript will remain committed to its mission of “Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology”, driving innovation and sustainable growth of the global biotech industry.

To learn more about GenScript’s ESG initiatives and its ongoing journey towards sustainability, please refer to the full report available at https://www.genscript.com/gsfiles/esg/2024-ESG-Report.pdf.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in biotech and healthcare by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, and its role as a trusted global leader, GenScript has a team of over 5,500 employees and has served more than 200,000 customers across over 100 countries and regions.

Learn more here: https://www.genscript.com