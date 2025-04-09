SUPCON’s AI-Powered Full-stack Industrial Automation Solutions Shine at Hannover Messe 2025

HANNOVER, Germany, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From March 31 to April 4, — the world’s leading trade fair for industrial technology — was held at the Hannover Exhibition and Trade Center in Germany. Under the theme “Energizing a Sustainable Industry,” the event attracted nearly 127,000 professional visitors from 150 countries and over 4,000 exhibiting companies from all over the world. As a global pioneer in industrial AI, SUPCON showcased its disruptive innovations and proven applications in the process industry, drawing strong attention from industry leaders worldwide.

SUPCON Expands Global Collaboration Through AI Solutions

Throughout the exhibition, SUPCON’s booth stood out as a major attraction at the event. Notable visitors included representatives from leading international organizations such as the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), LG Group, ARC Advisory Group, and Bank of America. SUPCON’s expert team engaged in in-depth discussions with global partners on AI-driven intelligent manufacturing solutions, real-world deployment of AI technologies, and industrial ecosystem collaboration. These exchanges led to multiple strategic cooperation intentions, further reinforcing SUPCON’s global technology ecosystem and highlighting the international competitiveness of SUPCON’s solutions.

Full-stack Solution in Focus



SUPCON’s Full-stack Industrial Automation Portfolio

SUPCON’s exhibition booth covered a total area of 36 square meters and featured a high-tech-density, modular layout. The space comprehensively showcased core products and solutions, including UCS, TPT, REMOTE I/O+DCS, SIS+PLC, ROBOTICS, and Analyzers modules. Each section was equipped with informative panels and interactive displays, offering a systematic presentation of SUPCON’s technological capabilities and innovation in full-stack industrial automation.

Under the theme of AI-powered Full-stack Industrial Automation, SUPCON unveiled five flagship solutions that form a complete industrial automation stack—from data sensing and intelligent control to system-level decision-making:

UCS (Universal Control System): leverages a data center, all-optical deterministic networks, and intelligent devices to establish a new “cloud-network-edge” minimalistic architecture, addressing the three major challenges of control systems in the AI era: data, computing power, and algorithms. It features Software-defined, Total Digitalized, and Cloud-based characteristics. UCS is driving the industry’s transition to “AI-driven autonomous operation,” accelerating the evolution of smart manufacturing.

TPT (Time-series Pre-trained Transformer): An industrial-grade generative AI model trained on massive amounts of industrial data, empowering equipment to perform expert-level autonomous reasoning and optimization. It has achieved breakthrough applications in multiple units across the chlor-alkali, thermal power, and petrochemical sectors, driving significant improvements in efficiency, productivity, quality, and safety.

The PLANTBOT robotic solution: A purpose-built collaborative robotics ecosystem for segmented scenarios in the process industry. It enables intelligent automation for equipment inspection and supply chain optimization, redefining safety in industrial operations.

SOLISCADA: A high-performance SCADA platform software enabling large-scale real-time data acquisition, analysis, and visualization. Deployed in sectors like oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, energy, and manufacturing, it boosts efficiency and safety in industrial operations.

Hobré Intelligent Gas Analyzer: Delivers real-time, high-precision, and stable gas analysis to optimize energy efficiency and reduce emissions, making it a vital tool for industrial intelligence and process optimization.

Global Expansion for a Sustainable Industrial Future

This exhibition launches a new initiative in SUPCON’s internationalization strategy. At Hannover Messe 2025, SUPCON’s Full Stack Industrial Automation Solutions—powered by AI technologies such as UCS and TPT—drew significant global attention. Related press coverage during the event was syndicated by major international outlets, including the Associated Press, underscoring the worldwide appeal of SUPCON’s industrial AI innovations.

Looking ahead, SUPCON will continue to increase its R&D investment in industrial AI, strengthen collaboration with global clients and partners, and further advance technical cooperation worldwide — aiming to support global industrial digital transformation and generate measurable value for customers through cutting-edge AI technologies.