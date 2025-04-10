Amcor builds cutting-edge coating facility, enhancing healthcare packaging access in Asia Pacific

New facility enhances supply chain security, reduces lead times and supports customers’ growth

First in Asia equipped with advanced air knife coating technology

First in Asia to produce both top and bottom substrates for medical device packaging

ZURICH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced that it has completed construction of its advanced coating facility for healthcare packaging in Selangor, Malaysia. This state-of-the-art facility is the first in Asia to leverage cutting-edge air knife coating technology, strengthening the supply of high-quality, sterile packaging for healthcare customers across the region.



The new facility expands Amcor’s existing healthcare packaging plant in Selangor, creating an integrated campus that makes Amcor the first in Asia to produce both top and bottom substrates for medical device packaging. This development delivers critical benefits to customers, including enhanced supply chain resilience and reduced lead times.

Equipped with advanced technologies such as water-based coating systems, online inspection systems and air knife technology, the facility sets new standards for precision and efficiency. The air knife technology, in particular, uses high-speed air streams to ensure uniform coating application, enhancing product consistency and reducing material waste.

“Amcor’s investment in this new facility reflects our unwavering commitment to support our customers across the Asia Pacific region,” said Chris Kenneally, president of Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific. “By introducing advanced coating technology and boosting local production capacity, we are better positioned to meet the growing regional demand for sterile, reliable packaging and to offer our customers greater flexibility and security.”

“Producing our industry-leading global product platform locally brings us closer to our customers, enhancing supply security and flexibility,” said Virginie Maes, vice president of global healthcare, Amcor. “By investing in advanced coating technologies and expanding our regional capabilities, we are not only addressing the growing demand for high-performance healthcare packaging but also reinforcing our promise to deliver a consistent and innovative value proposition to our customers worldwide.”

This new facility is part of Amcor’s broader commitment to expanding its healthcare capabilities in the Asia Pacific region. Recent initiatives include the acquisition of healthcare packaging company MDK in China, the establishment of a grid lacquer paper unit in India and the construction of a co-extrusion blown film and printing plant in Singapore.

