Breaking Limits, Boosting Productivity: Dormer Pramet Unveils Multiple New Products at CIMT 2025

BEIJING, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from jgvogel.

Dormer Pramet, a global leader in metal cutting tool innovation and a proud member of the Sandvik Group, will be making a major debut at the 19th China International Machine Tool Exhibition (CIMT2025). Dormer Pramet will present its latest range of metal cutting products and offer innovative experiences to visitors at Booth 421, Hall B4, from 21 to 26 April 2025, at the Shunyi Capital International Convention and Exhibition Center.



2025 New Products: A Sneak Peek

Dormer Pramet will highlight a range of advanced products, including milling cutters, taps, and drills, as well as customized professional solutions tailored to various working conditions and needs, further demonstrating the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and high-performance solutions.

Among them, is the new high-performance range of indexable tools, launched in 2025 and designed to go beyond limits in manufacturing. It includes the T5415 grade, KM chipbreaker, and GL.S-PM inserts. These tools are specifically designed to enhance precision, durability, and efficiency, delivering exceptional performance across various applications and maximizing productivity for industrial users.

T5415 sets a new standard for efficient and reliable turning of ductile iron and ISO-H material groups. This advanced CVD grade offers exceptional stability and durability, particularly in interrupted cutting conditions, maintaining consistent performance under all circumstances and excelling in demanding turning tasks. The new KM chipbreaker is specifically designed for cast iron (Group K materials) and serves as the preferred solution for medium turning applications. It features a robust, wide T-land and a slightly positive rake angle, enabling smooth and consistent cutting. When paired with T5415 material, it delivers stability and reliability, ensuring outstanding productivity and process consistency in every operation. The new GL-S-PM insert is designed specifically for deep grooving and parting of non-ferrous materials and titanium-based alloys. The single-edge insert, with its large positive rake angle and polished groove geometry, ensures excellent chip control and smooth chip evacuation in continuous or lightly interrupted cutting conditions.

The STD Square Shoulder Milling Series, as Dormer Pramet’s new representative product for milling tools, maximizes efficiency and reduces cost per part. The SRN features double-sided inserts with eight cutting edges, ensuring high efficiency, smooth operation, and precise performance in demanding machining tasks.

Continuous Innovation: Exploring a Bright Future for Manufacturing Together

Sharad Kulkarni, Director Sales Asia, Dormer Pramet, commented on the company’s participation in CIMT 2025: “As one of the world’s top four international machine tool exhibitions, it has contributed significantly to China’s industrial economic growth and the innovation-driven upgrade of the equipment manufacturing sector, while injecting new momentum into the sustainable development of the global machine tool industry.

This exhibition provides us with an ideal platform to showcase our technological capabilities, engage in in-depth exchanges with industry users, and gain precise insights into customer needs to continuously optimize our product solutions. Moving forward, we will further refine our offerings based on differentiated market demands, delivering products to empower high-quality development across the industry.”

In addition to this, visitors will also have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of select products that would be remotely controlled from Dormer Pramet’s Czech Republic production unit. These demonstrations are set to offer attendees with real-time insights into their capabilities and a hands-on understanding of how the company’s tools can optimize their operations.

Dormer Pramet has among the widest product programmes available, covering solid and indexable tools, High-Speed Steel to Solid Carbide, and general-purpose to high-performance application tooling. With more than 40,000 product lines the brand provides solutions for virtually every metal-cutting application.

Their primary manufacturing plants are in Sumperk, Czech Republic, Sao Paulo, Brazil and Ankleshwar, India. Together these facilities have more than 100 years of specialized manufacturing experience. From processing of raw materials to packing the finished goods the complete production process is controlled in-house, thus guaranteeing consistently high product quality, time after time. The distribution hubs are in The Netherlands, the USA and Singapore with additional warehousing operations in Brazil and China.

Dormer Pramet has been providing metal-cutting solutions to the industry for 100+ years and holds certification to ISO 9001, implementing the highest standards to provide products of consistently high quality, is committed to using engineering and innovation to make the shift towards a more sustainable manner of working and conducting business to create value for all its stakeholders: customers, employees, shareholders as well as society.

“Certainty at every turn” is the core philosophy of Dormer Pramet’s tools and professional solutions. We sincerely invite you to visit Booth B4-421 at the 19th China International Machine Tool Exhibition (CIMT 2025) to experience our 2025 new products up close, gain an in-depth understanding of our cutting-edge innovations, engage in face-to-face discussions with our expert team, and explore the bright future of manufacturing together.