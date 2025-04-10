Harbour BioMed Appoints Youchen Chen as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI , April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Youchen (YC) Chen as Chief Financial Officer. YC will be based in Shanghai and Hong Kong SAR, and report directly to Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed.

Since joining Harbour BioMed in 2023, YC has taken on increasing responsibilities across Investor Relations, Corporate Development, Business Development, and Finance. His strategic vision and collaborative leadership have significantly contributed to key strategic transactions, global partnerships and alliances, as well as global financial management and operations. In his new role, YC will continue to leverage his expertise to further enhance shareholder value and guide Harbour BioMed through its next phase of strategic development.

Before joining Harbour BioMed, YC served as Chief Financial Officer at a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical startup. He was previously Vice President at Credit Suisse China Investment Banking and Capital Market team, advising healthcare and technology companies in Greater China on strategic and financing transactions. Prior to Credit Suisse, YC held multiple roles as Head of Corporate Finance at Yidu Tech (2158.HK) and Audit Assistant Manager at KPMG.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: “YC has brought a strong strategic mindset and deep financial expertise to Harbour BioMed. His ability to lead cross-functional initiatives and drive value creation has made a significant impact across the organization. I’m confident that in his new role as Chief Financial Officer, he will continue to strengthen our financial foundation and support our long-term growth.”

Youchen Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Harbour BioMed, added: “I’m honored to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer at Harbour BioMed. It’s been a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated and visionary team. I look forward to continuing our efforts to advance the company’s strategic objectives, deliver value to our stakeholders, and support our mission of transforming innovation into impactful therapies.”

YC holds a bachelor’s degree in law from Fudan University and an MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. He is also currently pursuing an advanced degree at Harvard Medical School.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology. The company is building a robust and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capabilities, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Harbour BioMed’s proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. Additionally, the HCAb-based bispecific immune cell antagonist (HBICATM) technology empowers the development of innovative biologics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, and HBICATM with a single B-cell cloning platform, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.