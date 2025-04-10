OSL Partners with Kiln to Offer Enterprise-Grade ETH staking

HONG KONG, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Group (863.HK), a publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets, today announced a strategic partnership with Kiln, a leading enterprise-grade staking infrastructure provider, to offer Ethereum (ETH) staking. Following the announced SFC approval on 7 April, licensed virtual asset trading platforms can now offer staking services in Hong Kong. As Hong Kong’s first licensed staking service provider, OSL delivers unparalleled security and insured, cold storage staking solutions. Through a native integration with Kiln’s robust API infrastructure, OSL’s custody platform provides institutional clients with efficient staking capabilities.

With Asia’s largest crypto ETF custody AUM, OSL offers financial institutions a uniquely compliant staking experience. As the world’s first insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, OSL’s staking service is designed for robust security and market-leading performance, with regulatory compliance as the priority.

Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL said, “We’re excited to introduce our staking solutions, empowering investors with a efficient on-chain tool to participate in blockchain networks. Partnering with Kiln reinforces our dedication to providing top-tier digital asset services beyond traditional custody. Kiln’s unparalleled security practices, highlighted by their zero slashing incidents and widespread Ethereum community trust, ensure a robust and reliable staking experience for our clients, both within our current custody offering and for future ETF services.”

Laszlo Szabo, co-founder and CEO of Kiln said, “The approval of staking in Hong Kong is a major milestone for the institutional adoption of digital assets in the region. With the future integration of staking, these products will offer investors both exposure to ETH price movements and rewards for securing the Ethereum network. We’re excited to partner with OSL to prepare for this new integration.”

Committed to protecting crypto asset investors, the SFC has approved SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platforms to offer staking services, including spot virtual assets ETFs, provided they maintain custody of the staked virtual assets. This initiative aims to broaden trading opportunities to address increasing institutional investor interest and demonstrate SFC’s commitment to a regulated environment.

Kiln is the leader in Ethereum staking, managing $13 billion in digital assets and a 4.5% of the Ethereum network. In 2024, Kiln validators consistently outperformed the Ethereum network, achieving an average staking GRR of 3.628% compared to the network’s 3.510%, due to our strong performance on the consensus layer, with higher uptime and consistent block production.

Ends

About OSL Hong Kong

As a subsidiary of the publicly listed OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK), OSL Digital Securities is Hong Kong’s first and most established SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Operating since 2018, the platform provides institutional-grade digital asset services to corporations, financial institutions, professional and retail investors, combining regulatory compliance with cutting-edge blockchain technology.

OSL Hong Kong delivers services across five core domains: brokerage, omnibus solutions, custody, wealth management, and exchange. The brokerage services provide 24/7 high-liquidity crypto trading with fiat on/off-ramp services. Custody solutions feature client-asset segregated wallet management backed by US$1 billion insurance coverage. The wealth management suite includes innovative products such as tokenised money market fund, with parallel exchange services ensuring compliant market access for professional and retail investors.

As a pioneer in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy, OSL Hong Kong adheres to the “Open, Secure, Licensed” principles, serving as a cornerstone of Asia’s regulated digital asset ecosystem. In addition, OSL leads with compliance-first expansion—now in Japan, Australia, and beyond—delivering tailored solutions worldwide.

For more information, visit osl.com.

About Kiln

Kiln is the leading staking and digital asset rewards management platform, enabling institutional customers to earn rewards on their digital assets, or to whitelabel earning functionality into their products.

Kiln runs validators on all major PoS blockchains, with over $11 billion in digital assets being programmatically staked and running more than 5% of the Ethereum network on a multi-client, multi-cloud, and multi-region infrastructure.

Clients of Kiln also enjoy a validator-agnostic suite of products for fully automated deployment of validators and reporting and commission management, enabling custodians, wallets, and exchanges to streamline staking or DeFi operations across providers. Kiln is SOC2 Type II compliant.

For more information, visit: kiln.fi