SOAK UP CITY VIBES WITH EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SHENZHEN

Immerse in a buzzing modern metropolis

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — An inspiring city retreat awaits at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, an urban oasis in the heart of China’s cosmopolitan hub. With the launch of the hotel’s two exclusive privileges – Stay Longer and Suite Time, guests can take their time exploring Shenzhen’s contemporary charm.

Stay Longer offer allows guests to savour a complimentary third night for every two consecutive paid nights: more time to indulge in the very best of this vibrant modern metropolis. Set in Shenzhen’s dynamic Futian Central Business District, the hotel is a sophisticated sanctuary just moments from the city’s top art, culture, luxury shopping and attractions.

Suite Time invites guests to experience the grandeur of elegantly appointed suites, paired with a CNY 888 credit to indulge in gourmet dining or restorative spa journeys. Available for bookings and stays through June 30, this limited-time offer elevates urban escapes—whether uncovering Shenzhen’s futuristic marvels or unwinding amid its lush green sanctuaries. Daily buffet breakfast and Executive Club Lounge access further enrich the stay, crafting a narrative of refined luxury.

Within the hotel’s sleek surrounds, dazzling creativity and contemporary design set the scene for an inspiring stay. Colourful interiors showcase a captivating international art collection, complemented by ever-evolving collaborations. Innovation also shines through the hotel’s restaurants and bar. From inventive Japanese cuisine at Matsuyi to cocktails at elegant Yi Lounge and modern Cantonese cuisine at destination restaurant Zhuo Yue Xuan, dining experiences are elevated by multi-tiered terraces and stunning panoramic views.

Across the hotel, serenity takes centre stage, from luxurious indoor and outdoor pools – complete with private swimming instruction – to custom workouts with personal trainers and rejuvenating yoga sessions. The chic spa draws on world-leading wellbeing products and the expertise of skilled therapists in restorative massages and treatments.

Beyond the hotel, discovery beckons: The Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center lies steps away, while luxury malls and verdant parks balance urban energy with calm. Ascend the Free Sky Observation Deck — a 562-meter architectural wonder — to witness the city’s boundless ambition, or wander Lotus Mountain Park amid spring’s blush-hued blooms. Seamless high-speed rail links to Hong Kong crown the experience, blending cosmopolitan access with timeless hospitality.

For further details, please contact +86 (755) 8826 8888 or visit fourseasons.com/shenzhen/.