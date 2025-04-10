Swatten Empowers Australia’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program at Smart Energy 2025

SYDNEY, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 9, 2025, Swatten, a subsidiary of Sieyuan Electric, made a significant appearance at the Smart Energy 2025 expo in Sydney, Australia, at booth 58. Coinciding with the event, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, reiterated the government’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program, which aims to permanently reduce energy bills for Australian households. The program offers a 30% subsidy on home energy storage systems, saving new solar homes up to AUD 2,300 annually and existing solar households an additional AUD 1,100. With over 4 million Australian homes already equipped with solar, the initiative provides significant cost-saving opportunities.

Swatten’s innovative energy solutions align perfectly with the program’s goals. The new Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter (8/10kW) is purpose-built for high-demand homes and small businesses. Key features include a 50V ultra-low startup voltage for early activation in low-light conditions, 200% DC input oversizing for greater PV capacity, and a 4-MPPT design for optimized energy capture. The inverter’s 10kW charge/discharge capability and 14.5kW output power ensure it can handle high-load demands, including EV charging and air conditioning, reducing reliance on the grid.

Swatten also highlighted its All-in-One Energy Storage System, integrating a built-in 11kW AC EV charger. With a compact, stackable, plug-and-play design, it reduces installation time and space by 20%, while intelligently managing EV charging to maximize solar self-consumption and reduce electricity costs—a perfect fit for green home mobility.

To address the rising demand for larger systems, Swatten’s Three-Phase Hybrid Inverter (10–50kW) offers industrial-grade scalability: 30 units in parallel, 1.5MW total output, and 3MWh battery compatibility. Featuring 16A PV input, 6-MPPT architecture, and wide MPPT voltage range (150V–950V), it ensures stable, high-efficiency performance across all weather conditions.

Swatten’s solutions are VPP-ready, supporting the Modbus protocol for seamless integration with VPP platforms. This ensures that energy storage assets are utilized to their fullest potential, providing value to both residential and commercial users.

By participating in this expo, Swatten has firmly demonstrated its commitment to Australia’s clean energy transition. With technological innovation at its core, Swatten is dedicated to providing smarter, more economical, and more sustainable green energy solutions for both residential and commercial users. This commitment supports Australia’s shift towards clean energy and promotes sustainable development.

For more information, visit https://www.swatten.com/show-3-17.html