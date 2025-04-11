Explore Beyond Expo 2025 Osaka with Agoda’s Day Trip Recommendations

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda is spotlighting five enriching day trips for visitors attending Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan. Taking place on Yumeshima Island near Osaka from April 13 to October 13, 2025, the Expo will showcase innovations across health, design, and connectivity. Agoda’s day-trip recommendations aim to enhance the travel experience by encouraging exploration of nearby destinations beyond perennial favorites Osaka and Kyoto.

Expo 2025 Osaka is set to attract international visitors, eager to explore forward-looking exhibits and cultural showcases. Agoda’s insights revealed that the highest number of accommodation searches for the Kansai region came from South Korea, followed by Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and mainland China.

Beyond the Expo, the Kansai region and surrounding areas offer a variety of experiences, from historical landmarks to culinary delights. Agoda has identified five destinations that are ideal for day trips:

Nara: Known for its historical significance, Nara features attractions such as Todai-ji Temple and Nara Park, where deer roam freely. The city’s serene environment provides a contrast to the dynamic atmosphere of the Expo. Nara is accessible in about an hour via the JR Osaka Loop Line. Kobe : This port city combines modernity with tradition, offering highlights such as the Kitano Ijinkan-gai District and panoramic views from Mount Rokko. Kobe beef and the hot springs of Arima Onsen are also popular draws. The JR Kobe Line Rapid Service connects Osaka to Kobe in approximately 30 minutes. Nagoya : A blend of innovation and tradition, Nagoya features landmarks like Nagoya Castle and the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology. Local cuisine, including miso katsu, adds to the city’s appeal. The Shinkansen from Shin-Osaka Station ensures a quick and convenient journey. Himeji: Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must-see for its architectural beauty and historical significance. The castle’s white facade and surrounding gardens are particularly striking. The JR Sanyo Shinkansen provides access to Himeji in under an hour. Wakayama: Wakayama offers a mix of spiritual and cultural experiences, including Mount Koya, a center of Shingon Buddhism, and Wakayama Castle. Fresh seafood markets add a culinary dimension to the visit. The JR Wakayama Line connects Osaka to this peaceful destination.

Hiroto Ooka, Associate Vice President, North Asia at Agoda, shared, “Expo 2025 Osaka is not just about innovation; it’s also an opportunity to explore the rich culture and history of the Kansai region and beyond. Agoda is excited to help travelers uncover these destinations and create unforgettable memories with great value deals on accommodation, flights, and activities.”

