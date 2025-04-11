Global First Engineered Exosome with INCI Name — ImmVira Leads a New Era in International Cosmetic Ingredients

SUZHOU, China, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EonveLab, a subsidiary of ImmVira Group (“ImmVira,” or the “Company”), recently announced that its in-house developed engineered exosome product, MVR-EX103, developed for treating superficial skin depressions, has successfully passed the review of the International Cosmetic Ingredient Nomenclature Committee (“INC”) and been officially granted a standardized International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient (“INCI”) name under the designation “Exosome.” This marks the first engineered exosome worldwide to receive an INCI designation, highlighting ImmVira’s leadership in the field and a significant advancement in the development of next-generation cosmetic ingredients.

As a globally recognized regulatory standard, the INCI system has been widely adopted across major markets, including the U.S., EU, and China. The INCI system ensures reliable safeguards for transparency and consistency, which facilitates international regulatory compliance while enhancing consumer trust through ingredient labeling clarity and formulation safety.

Based on its OVPENS platform, ImmVira has developed a series of engineered exosome pipelines capable of simultaneous multi-protein delivery, targeting critical unmet medical needs in complex chronic and anti-aging related diseases. Compared to naturally derived exosomes, engineered exosomes offer advantages, including consistency and controllability in quality derived from stable cell lines, precise and stable therapeutic function benefiting from the precisely designed targeting functional proteins, and scalable GMP-standard manufacturing under strict supervision. The approval of MVR-EX103 by INCI is a significant milestone for the Company in advancing international partnerships and market expansion. ImmVira has entered a commercial partnership with a leading multinational corporation for the U.S. and Canadian markets of MVR-EX103. Meanwhile, more expansive global collaborative efforts are currently underway and progressing steadily.

Unlike conventional injectables, topical engineered exosome products designed for pan-dermatological applications benefit from a flexible and expedited registration pathway, enabling direct-to-market commercialization through the filing of cosmetic ingredients. Going forward, with the commitment to technology-driven development, ImmVira is poised to expand its engineered exosome applications across multiple sectors, driving the in-depth integration of both the healthcare and beauty industries. Through cutting-edge science and scalable solutions, ImmVira aims to deliver a new generation of safe, effective, and globally accessible cosmetic ingredients and skincare solutions.

About ImmVira

ImmVira is a global biotech company dedicated to developing breakthrough therapeutic solutions through efficient, safe, and targeted drug delivery technologies. The company centers its operations on the end-to-end drug development platform (OVPENS Platform) and has established an innovative R&D system that powers two robust delivery vectors: engineered oncolytic viruses and engineered exosomes. With an established CMC process in line with global standards, the platform originated multiple innovative drug candidates targeting major, complex, and refractory diseases, including cancer, respiratory diseases, metabolic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, urological diseases, and dermatological conditions. Based on extensive research and development, ImmVira has pioneered, developed, and matured both the field of oncolytic viruses for cancer therapy and the field of engineered exosomes for non-cancer applications.