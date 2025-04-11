LUCKIN COFFEE CELEBRATES EARTH DAY IN COLLABORATION WITH OATLY

Luckin Coffee has also unveiled three new drinks using OATLY’s Barista Oat Drink as part of this collaboration.

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Luckin Coffee is excited to announce its partnership with OATLY to launch a delightful range of new oat beverages – the Pistachio Oat Latte, Yirgacheffe Oat Latte & Yirgacheffe Oat Flat White in celebration of Earth Day.



Luckin Coffee Oat Reserve Collection

Indulge in the Pistachio Oat Latte: A New Flavour Harmony

Savour the new Pistachio Oat Latte, a nutty blend of premium pistachios and cashews, combined with OATLY Barista Edition Oat Drink for an earthy, sweet indulgence. Enjoy a moment of pure delight, where the rich, layered nuts are perfectly blended to balance with the smooth, oat drink.



Luckin Coffee Pistachio Oat Latte

Yirgacheffe Oat Latte & Yirgacheffe Oat Flat White: Oatsome Brew for Earth

Experience the smooth, light texture of Yirgacheffe Oat Latte and Oat Flat White. Crafted with the OATLY Oat Drink Barista Specialty, these beverages offer dairy-free options for those who prefer a plant-based lifestyle. Every sip delivers the nuanced flavour of Yirgacheffe SOE beans, celebrated as a Platinum Medal winner at the IIAC International Coffee Tasting Competition 2023 (Upland #A formula).

“SOE” typically refers to single-origin espresso, a type of premium coffee with a flavour profile shaped by the unique climate in which it was cultivated. The soil, altitude, and environmental conditions of each region create distinct characteristics, meaning no two SOE coffees will ever taste exactly the same. From nutty and chocolatey notes to fruity and floral aromas, Luckin Coffee’s SOE beans offer an unparalleled coffee experience. The Yirgacheffe Oat Latte & Yirgacheffe Oat Flat White are pure indulgence for coffee lovers, offering a delicate, floral, and citrusy flavour with a clean, bright acidity that makes each sip a refreshing delight.

Your OATSOME Style: Exclusive Badge Set with Bundle

From 11 to 25 April 2025, or while stocks last, collect the limited-edition OATSOME Badge Set with every purchase of the OATSOME Bundle, priced at $10 for 2 selected drinks, at any Luckin Coffee’s store across Singapore. Each set features varied designs, a meaningful way to show your pledge for a healthier planet! Enjoy your favourite drinks by Luckin Coffee while adding an OATSOME unique piece to your collection! For more information, please refer to Annex A.



Luckin Coffee Oatsome Bundle

OATSOME WEEKEND – An Earth Day Pop-up

To celebrate the launch, an Oat-Venture pop-up event awaits at Suntec City on 19 and 20 April 2025. Visitors can explore small, meaningful ways to embrace sustainability through interactive activities—and also have the chance to win a special kit by participating in the plinko game or discover how Luckin Coffee’s and OATLY’s packaging can be effectively recycled to help minimise waste in our communities.

Beyond sustainability, visitors can capture fun moments at our themed photo zone, enjoy exciting games, and redeem exclusive limited-edition Luckin Coffee x OATLY merchandise—available only at the pop-up!

Take a sip towards a greener future with the Luckin Coffee x OATLY collaboration, creating a delicious step towards a more sustainable lifestyle! Treat yourself to award-winning beans and plant-based goodness at a Luckin Coffee’s outlet near you . Join us to make this Earth Day memorable as we sip, learn, and celebrate our commitment to a better planet!

