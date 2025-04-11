Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Related to Late Filing of Form 6-K Reporting Interim Financial Information

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited (“PAVS” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: PAVS) announced today that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), dated April 9, 2025 (the “Deficiency Letter”), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) because it did not timely file its Form 6-K (the “Filing”) for the period ended September 30, 2024, reporting interim financial information for the six-month period there ended.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Deficiency Letter to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Compliance Plan”). If Nasdaq accepts the Compliance Plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing’s due date, or until September 29, 2025, to regain compliance. The Company intends either to file the required Filing or submit the Compliance Plan within the prescribed 60-day period.

The Deficiency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. focuses on the development of AI-powered entertainment products, including AI-driven games and applications, as well as TikTok-related e-commerce solutions through its subsidiary. The Company is committed to delivering immersive and engaging experiences through innovative AI and digital commerce platforms.

In March 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of the controlling equity interests of Bomie Wookoo Inc., a New York company that offers e-commerce solutions. As part of its strategic transformation, Paranovus has exited its legacy businesses, including the e-commerce, internet information, and advertising businesses in September 2023 and ceased its automobile sales business in July 2024.

