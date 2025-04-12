Heat Up Your Laser Craft with Monport’s Prime Day Laser Engraving Extravaganza!

NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Day Sale is here, and it’s bringing some of the most exciting opportunities yet for those in the engraving and manufacturing industries. Monport Laser is offering exclusive deals on its advanced laser engraving machines, designed to elevate your business or creative projects with precision and power. Whether you’re focused on high-speed production or detailed artistry, now is the perfect time to invest in cutting-edge technology that can take your work to the next level. This limited-time event brings you significant savings and an exclusive bonus, all backed by Monport’s trusted reputation for performance and reliability.

Prime Day Highlights: What’s on Offer?

$50 OFF all orders over $999

all orders over $200 OFF all orders over $3999

all orders over $300 OFF all orders over $5999

all orders over FREE Black Laser Marking Spray with every CO2 laser machine purchase

with every CO2 laser machine purchase FREE 40W Pro CO2 Laser with select GA or GPro Series Fiber Laser purchases

These savings are available for a limited time only—and while supplies last.

GA & GPro Series – MOPA Fiber Laser Engravers for Unrivaled Precision

+ Get a FREE 40W Pro CO2 Laser with Purchase (Prime Day Exclusive!)

Monport’s MOPA fiber laser engravers are designed for high-speed, high-precision engraving with color marking capabilities on stainless steel and titanium. Ideal for industrial applications and creative professionals, these machines offer:

MOPA technology for enhanced pulse control and vibrant color engraving

Auto and manual focus options for efficiency and flexibility

Galvo scanning system for ultra-fast engraving speeds

Durable industrial design for continuous operation

Featured Models:

Monport GA 60W – Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver with Auto Focus

– Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver with Auto Focus Monport GA 100W – Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver with Auto Focus

– Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver with Auto Focus Monport GPro 60W – Split MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver with Manual Focus

– Split MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver with Manual Focus Monport GPro 80W – Split MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver with Manual Focus

– Split MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver with Manual Focus Monport GPro 100W – Split MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver with Manual Focus

Prime Day Bonus: Purchase any GA or GPro Series fiber laser and receive a free 40W Pro Laser—while supplies last! Use code BESTMP10 at checkout.

CO2 Laser Engravers – Precision, Power, and Versatility

+ Get a FREE Black Laser Marking Spray with every CO2 laser Purchase (Prime Day Exclusive!)

Monport’s CO2 laser engravers provide exceptional performance for engraving and cutting on wood, acrylic, glass, leather, and more. Built for businesses, makers, and industrial users, these machines include:

Smart touchscreen controls for an intuitive engraving experience

High-powered laser tubes for clean and deep cuts

Autofocus and enclosed guide rails for precision and ease of use

Advanced safety systems including fire detection and auto-extinguishing

Featured Models:

Monport Onyx 55W – Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver with Autofocus

– Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver with Autofocus Monport Reno45 Pro 45W – Compact Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter

– Compact Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter Monport 60W – CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter (28″ x 20″)

– CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter (28″ x 20″) Monport 80W – CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter (36″ x 24″)

– CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter (36″ x 24″) Monport 100W – CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter (40″ x 24″)

– CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter (40″ x 24″) Monport 130W – CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter (55″ x 35″) with Built-in Chiller

– CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter (55″ x 35″) with Built-in Chiller Monport 150W – CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter (64″ x 40″) with Built-in Chiller

Prime Day Offer: Use code BESTMP10 at checkout.

Black Laser Marking Spray – Prime Day Exclusive

Monport’s Black Laser Marking Spray enhances metal engraving with deep, high-contrast black markings that are permanent and heat-resistant. Designed for CO2 laser engraving machines (25W and above), it delivers professional-quality results on aluminum, stainless steel, and brass.

Even spray application with an anti-clog nozzle for smooth results

with an anti-clog nozzle for smooth results Fast drying in just five minutes for efficient workflows

in just five minutes for efficient workflows Effortless cleanup—simply rinse to reveal the high-contrast marking

Prime Day Offer: Use code VIP50 at checkout for an exclusive 50% discount on Black Laser Marking Spray.

Act Now – Limited Availability!

With Prime Day deals available for a short time, now is the perfect opportunity to invest in professional engraving technology at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re upgrading your current setup or starting a new business, Monport’s high-precision laser machines offer the power, efficiency, and safety features needed to excel in the engraving industry.

For full sale details and to claim your free 40W Pro Laser, visit Monport’s website today.

Monport Laser Giveaway: Pay Only 60% to Get a Laser Machine!

This Prime Day, Monport Laser is turning up the heat even more with the Monport Mega Laser Giveaway! Get ready for your chance to score BIG — including the opportunity to get your dream laser machine with an exclusive payment plan!

Here’s What Makes It More Mega:

– Buyers can purchase Monport Mega CO2 Laser by paying only 60% upfront!

– Your machine will be shipped immediately after the first payment — and the remaining 40% can be paid within 30 days!

This is your chance to get top-tier engraving technology at a fraction of the upfront cost.

Mega FB Group Exclusive: 500 Followers Giveaway

In celebration of reaching 500 members in the Monport Mega Facebook Group, Monport Laser is also launching an exclusive 500 Followers Giveaway. This special promotion rewards creators and users with a large online presence.

Participants with 500 or more followers on any social media platform can claim a massive 70% OFF discount code for Monport’s high-quality Marking Spray — perfect for enhancing laser projects.

How to Claim the Discount:

1. Be an active member of the Monport Mega Laser Facebook Group

2. Have 500+ followers on any social media platform

3. Send Monport a screenshot of the qualifying account via direct message

4. Receive a 70% OFF discount code for Marking Spray

Note: This promotion is available for a limited time only.

About Monport

Monport is dedicated to revolutionizing the laser engraving industry by offering state-of-the-art solutions that combine power, precision, and ease of use. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Monport provides a diverse range of CO2 and fiber laser machines designed for businesses, makers, and industrial professionals. Backed by expert support and continuous advancements, Monport helps users unlock new creative possibilities and elevate their engraving capabilities.

