Redefining family vacations: Club Med unveils the first family oasis in Asia Pacific

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Club Med, the leader in premium all-inclusive holidays for 75 years, is thrilled to announce the launch of the brand new Family Oasis at Club Med Phuket, marking its first dedicated family space in the Asia Pacific region.



The Lai Thai Family Oasis features a variety of room configurations spread over two floors to suit a range of family needs

A tropical heaven for ultimate family bonding

Inspired by beautifully intricate Thai patterns and design, also known as Lai Thai, the Lai Thai Family Oasis provides a dedicated haven for families where quality, happy memories are created.

Within this space lies a vibrant Splash Park for toddlers and young children. Fun slides, colourful water canons, waterspouts and sprays, giant splash buckets, lounge chairs and a poolside snack bar offer a comfortable respite and provides all-day refreshment, ensuring an easy, safe and engaging environment.

Accommodation

These include mobility-friendly access rooms:

24 Family Superior rooms

08 Family Themed rooms

Each room can comfortably accommodate up to two adults, two children under 11 and one baby.

Family Themed rooms offer a unique holiday experience with its whimsical banyan tree motif and playful forest-inspired design, including amenities for children of all ages as well as age-appropriate activity and welcome kits.

Ground-floor rooms offer the luxury of a terrace where families can relax easily, and opens up directly to the Splash Park, while first-floor rooms boast private balconies overlooking the lively Splash Park.0020

About Club Med Phuket

Throughout 2022, the resort revitalised its communal spaces, including the main pool, restaurant, bar, and meeting rooms, seamlessly integrating its heritage with modern design elements, with the initial phase of renovations completed last December.

Discover three distinct zones within the resort: the new Family Oasis, a Zen Area, and the Heart of the Resort. The Family Oasis features unique family activities from the Amazing Family program and water games designed for all ages. The Zen Area provides a tranquil space for relaxation and the Heart of the Resort encompasses the theatre for nightly entertainment, the main restaurant, bar, and lobby.

The family-friendly resort invites exploration, offering a range of exhilarating sports and activities, and enriching cultural experiences. Furthermore, Club Med’s signature Kids Club provides a comprehensive program for children aged 4 months to 17 years, under the attentive care of dedicated G.O.s.

The Lai Thai Family Oasis at Club Med Phuket has officially opened its doors on 06 April 2025. For more information and booking inquiries, please visit Club Med’s website.

Disclaimer: This media release is distributed in the Vietnam region; the booking terms and conditions may only apply to specific markets. Additionally, this release is available for pickup by other regional news channels, offering opportunities for broader coverage and increased visibility.