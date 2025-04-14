3CLogic and ServiceNow Expand Partnership to Unveil AI-Powered Unified Contact Center Solution to Transform Contact Center Operations

3CLogic Unveils Groundbreaking Integration with ServiceNow to Transform Voice-Driven Self-Service, Enhancing Employee and Customer Experience, Boosting Efficiency, and Reducing Operational Costs

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 3CLogic, the AI-powered contact center solution provider built for ServiceNow®, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, have expanded their successful partnership to deliver a groundbreaking, end-to-end AI-powered solution for both employee and customer experiences. This solution combines ServiceNow Customer Relationship Management (CRM) products with 3CLogic’s next-generation Customer Experience (CX) platform. The result is a unified solution that enables users to streamline self-service and assisted service operations, reduce operational costs, and enhance both agent efficiency and customer satisfaction.

“These AI-powered solutions help businesses struggling with disconnected CRM and CCaaS systems. By embedding native voice controls, intelligent routing, and real-time insights directly into ServiceNow, we’re delivering a seamless, scalable customer contact center experience,” said Terence Chesire, VP of Product Management for CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow. “This unified approach enhances both self-service and agent-assisted interactions—helping to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and improve service quality at every touchpoint. Always with a focus on delivering customers’ requests.”

Transforming Contact Center Operations with AI

In today’s fast-paced business environment, organizations demand more efficient and effective ways to engage with customers and employees. The new solution from ServiceNow and 3CLogic delivers an innovative approach to contact center management with key features designed to increase productivity and enhance service quality.

Single Agent Experience Across All Channels

The latest 3CLogic integration will include the use of ServiceNow’s newest Native Voice Controls directly embedded in the Customer Service Management (CSM) Configurable Workspace, whereby agents will be able to manage voice interactions alongside digital cases from a single platform. The approach will replace the previous floating Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) frame to extend a more streamlined agent experience while delivering immediate context on the caller, relevant data, and actionable guidance—all in one view.

Real-Time Transcription and AI-Powered Insights

3CLogic’s Real-Time Transcription (RTT) will seamlessly integrate into ServiceNow’s configurable agent workspace, allowing agents to focus entirely on customer issues without the need to take notes. With ServiceNow’s AI capabilities, transcriptions can automatically be transformed into summaries and resolution notes, reducing lengthy call wrap-up processes and average handling times. The integration will also provide managers with critical insights into service trends, enabling better decision-making around training and operational improvements.

Unified Routing for Seamless Interactions

3CLogic’s intelligent, channel-agnostic interaction manager will enhance ServiceNow’s routing capabilities by helping ensure that all customer inquiries—whether digital or voice—are routed to the right agent based on ServiceNow context and date. The universal routing solution will help reduce the effort of maintaining duplicate routing rules and agent skills, resulting in fewer misdirected cases, enabling faster response times, and allowing users to lower costs while improving both agent productivity and customer satisfaction.

“Thanks to the integration of 3CLogic and ServiceNow, our caller identification and authorization process is now significantly faster, saving valuable time on every call compared to our previous system. This streamlined approach not only accelerates the call initiation process but also significantly enhances the overall customer experience and operational efficiency,” said Kurt Mosley, VP of Service Support at Flexential. “We are excited about the continued growth of the 3CLogic and ServiceNow partnership and look forward to further integrations that will drive business success, boost productivity for our teams, and strengthen long-term customer loyalty.”

Streamlining Operations and Driving Business Impact

The new AI-powered solution allows for improved agent performance and substantial cost savings by automating processes and optimizing workflows. Businesses can improve first contact resolution rates, reduce customer effort, and resolve cases faster—all key drivers of customer satisfaction. The various enhancements are expected to roll out throughout the year starting this spring.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Technology and Advanced Platform Build partner with offerings available for ServiceNow’s IT Service Management, CRM and Industry Workflows, and HR Service Delivery solutions. The organization will be unveiling its latest set of capabilities at ServiceNow’s annual Knowledge 2025 event this May in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit 3CLogic.com.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today’s leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world’s leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

