Crowd Favorite from CES and MWC 2025, Aurzen ZIP Projector, Now Available

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After generating significant excitement and acclaim at CES and MWC 2025, ZIP ultra-portable projector is now available in the United States and Canada.



The World’s First Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector

Praised by attendees and technology reviewers alike for its innovative design and functionality, the Aurzen ZIP captured significant attention at CES 2025. Key highlights include its compact, tri-fold adjustable design, native 720p HD resolution, effortless zero-lag autofocus, automatic keystone correction, and wireless mirroring compatibility with both iOS and Android devices. The built-in rechargeable battery ensures up to 1.5 hours of continuous entertainment, enhanced further with rapid PD fast charging.

ZIP Key Features:

DLP Display – 100 ANSI lumens – 720p

Pocket Size – 3.3 x 3.1 x 1 inch – 9.8 oz / 84 x 78 x 26mm – 280g

Instant Setup – Autofocus and Keystone, 1.5 hour battery, Dual Speakers

OS – Android, Windows, iOS, macOS

ZIP’s impressive features and usability have already resonated strongly with early reviewers and YouTube influencers, earning high marks for versatility in indoor and outdoor scenarios such as home cinemas, camping, and on-the-go entertainment. More than a dozen YouTube channels published favorable reviews in the recent months, and many more social media channels raved about the pocket size ZIP. A number of professional projector reviewers have also published favorable reviews recently.

The Aurzen ZIP is now available for purchase with an MSRP of $399.99. Don’t miss your chance to experience the portable projector that captured CES and MWC audiences.

Visit Aurzen’s official website or Amazon to purchase your ZIP projector today.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is an innovative consumer electronics company specializing in home entertainment and lifestyle technology solutions. Aurzen designs and manufactures unique, premium-quality products, including projectors and audiovisual solutions, aimed at enhancing how consumers engage with entertainment, gaming, and digital lifestyles. For more information, please visit Aurzen’s official website and its Amazon Store.

Contact

For inquiries regarding business collaborations or product reviews, please feel free to reach out to us via media@aurzen.com.