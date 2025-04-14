Future-oriented business model ensures successful fiscal year 2024

Revenue and EBIT increased again in 2024, despite a volatile environment

Number of core employees grew further

DEKRA is very well positioned in its 100th anniversary year as it successfully transforms from a traditional vehicle inspection provider into a leading independent expert for digital and software-defined mobility

STUTTGART, Germany, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DEKRA remained on track in 2024, again growing its business in a volatile economic and geopolitical environment. Global revenues increased by 4.7% to 4.29 billion euros, rising by 7% in the core business—excluding temporary work. EBIT improved by 4.2% to 266 million euros, while EBITDA rose by 5.4% to 480.1 million euros. Moreover, DEKRA’s core workforce grew by 800 employees to around 33,000. In total, some 48,000 experts work for the world’s leading non-listed testing, inspection, and certification organization.

“Thanks to our future-oriented business model, we were able to ensure robust revenue and earnings growth in another year of substantial economic tensions. The decision to focus on the key megatrends of Future Mobility, Sustainability, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence with our ‘Strategy 2025’ was essential to our economic success in 2024,” said DEKRA CEO Stan Zurkiewicz at the company’s Annual Press Conference at its headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

“Our people are our greatest asset. That is why we are proud to have continued expanding DEKRA’s core employee base in turbulent times like these,” added DEKRA CFO and Human Resources director Wolfgang Linsenmaier. “This is strong testimony to the resilience of DEKRA’s business model and our clear-cut ambitions going forward.”

Read the full version here: https://www.dekra.co.jp/en/dekra-continues-on-a-path-of-growth-and-transformation/

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world’s largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA’s anniversary motto, “Securing the Future.” In 2024, DEKRA generated revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world’s most sustainable companies.