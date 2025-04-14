Fosi Audio Unveils Next-Gen HiFi Audio Ecosystem at AXPONA 2025, Making High-Fidelity Audio More Accessible Worldwide

CHICAGO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — International audio brand Fosi Audio made a high-profile appearance at AXPONA 2025 in Chicago from April 11 to 13, unveiling its upgraded brand strategy and a series of next-generation HiFi products under the theme “Building an Inclusive HiFi Ecosystem for Audiophiles Worldwide.” This marks the brand’s official debut of its all-new HiFi audio ecosystem, featuring multiple upcoming releases including the highly anticipated SP601 passive bookshelf speakers and i5 planar magnetic headphones.

Brand Revamp: Making HiFi Accessible Through Innovation

At AXPONA 2025, Fosi Audio announced its new brand vision — “A New Audio Tech Brand Bringing HiFi Joy to Audiophiles Worldwide” — and reaffirmed its mission of “Redefining HiFi with Unmatched Value.” With a strong focus on user-centric innovation, the company is committed to lowering the barrier to high-fidelity audio and making superior sound accessible to more people.

Fosi Audio’s core philosophy is encapsulated in its name — FOSI, representing four core values:

Foresight – Visionary thinking and proactive solutions for the future

– Visionary thinking and proactive solutions for the future Openness – Co-creating with audiophiles by listening to users

– Co-creating with audiophiles by listening to users Sincerity – Always putting users first with a commitment to quality

– Always putting users first with a commitment to quality Innovation – Breaking technological boundaries to exceed expectations

The company also introduced its new brand slogan — “HEAR THE UNHEARD” — a bold statement that reflects Fosi Audio’s relentless pursuit of audio performance and fidelity, while underscoring its core belief: user needs drive innovation.

A Complete HiFi Chain: Showcasing the Future of Home Audio

Driven by deep user insights, Fosi Audio recognizes that today’s audio enthusiasts seek more than just standalone products — they want fully integrated, high-quality HiFi solutions. At AXPONA, the brand showcased a full-system lineup including upcoming source devices like the Luna 3 turntable and Merak CD player, the ZP3 preamp, E30 cinema-grade DAC amplifier, passive speakers, subwoofers, and over-ear headphones. This all-in-one HiFi ecosystem delivers a seamless audio experience from source to sound output. Visitors were impressed by the products’ premium design, intuitive usability, and stunning sonic performance — echoing the sentiment that “the future of HiFi has arrived.”

Flagship Product Highlights: SP601 & i5 Planar Headphones

SP601 Passive Bookshelf Speakers

Equipped with a 6.5-inch paper-aluminum composite woofer, a 1.5-inch silk dome tweeter, and a rear-firing bass reflex port, the SP601 delivers warm and natural highs, clean mids, and tight, punchy lows. Its lightweight diaphragm ensures rapid transient response and expansive soundstage, making it an ideal choice for both music listening and home theater setups.

i5 Planar Magnetic Headphones

Featuring a 97mm ultra-thin nano diaphragm driver, the i5 adopts industry-first sputtering technology and an acoustically optimized damping back cavity design. These innovations reduce resonance and enhance transients, resulting in a clear and natural sound signature. The headphone also features breathable ear cushions, a memory metal headband, and seamless silicone adjustment for long-term comfort — ideal for both casual listening and professional monitoring.

The i5 will officially launch on Kickstarter on April 22, with the prelaunch page now available for early preview: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fosiaudio/fosi-audio-i5-planar-magnetic-headphones?ref=1xmv3u.

About Fosi Audio

Fosi Audio is committed to delivering high-value, high-performance audio solutions by focusing on user needs and continuous innovation. Through years of product development and global co-creation with the audiophile community, Fosi Audio has earned acclaim from music lovers, reviewers, and media outlets such as Wirecutter, Digital Trends, Trusted Reviews, Headfonia, as well as platforms like Audio Science Review and Head-Fi.

Founder Ryan Huang states:

“Our vision is to become a global leader in audio innovation. Fosi Audio will continue to push the boundaries of audio technology based on user feedback, making HiFi not a luxury for the few, but an art of sound that can be enjoyed by audiophiles and music lovers around the world.”

For More Information, Please Visit:

Official Website: https://www.fosiaudio.com/

Official Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/fosiaudioglobal

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@fosiaudio

PR Contact:

Email: marketing@fosiaudio.com