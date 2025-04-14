Global Times: UK firms look to enter China market, which greatly supports UK economic growth: trade official

BEIJING, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UK companies are looking to enter the China market, which greatly supports UK economic growth, UK Trade Commissioner for China Lewis Neal told the Global Times on Sunday.

His comments were made while attending the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, South China’s Hainan Province. The UK is serving as the guest of honor at this year’s expo, after debuting a national pavilion at last year’s event, with an exhibition area of more than 1,300 square meters and 53 participating brands, double the number from last year.

“We’re very excited to be here as the country of honor. Behind the consumer goods expo, the theme of our pavilion is where heritage meets modern excellence… and we’ve got 27 companies to showcase what they have for the China market,” Neal said.

“We know the Chinese consumer is very ‘discerning.’ I’m looking for heritage, quality, and affordability and that is what we think of the products we brought today,” he said.

Headed by Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade Douglas Alexander, the UK business delegation consists of 27 British companies spanning sectors such as food and beverages, healthcare, beauty, home and lifestyle, sports and outdoor, and fashion, showcasing the vitality and diverse strengths of British brands, according to information that the British Embassy in China shared with the Global Times on Sunday.

At the expo, the UK government will host a variety of activities and experiences, including product launches, business matchmaking and networking receptions, to explore how the UK and China can work together to further deepen their trade partnership.

The CICPE is what Neal described as a unique platform for Chinese businesses, investors and consumers to connect with UK companies, and it is also an important opportunity for the UK to reaffirm its commitment as a key trading partner of China.

China is the world’s second-largest economy and it is one of the UK’s largest trading partners across all areas of the economy from financial services to manufacturing, to life sciences, healthcare and consumer goods, where demand is growing, said Neal.

China is an important market for UK businesses, with exports to China supporting nearly 500,000 jobs in the UK, according to the British Embassy. Meanwhile, China is the UK’s fifth-largest trading partner, and as of the end of the third quarter of 2024, trade between the two countries reached 89 billion pounds ($116 billion), per the embassy.