TWSC Showcases Full-Stack Customization at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

HONG KONG, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 11, 2025, TWSC showcases full-stack customization capabilities at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show, highlighting AI PC and QLC NAND flash memory innovations to enhance data value through tech advancements.



TWSC at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2025

Optimized Performance & Tech Upgrades for High-Load Scenarios

Addressing core storage upgrade needs in capacity, speed, and reliability, TWSC showcased high-performance PCIe 4.0 SSD, TB-scale micro SD card and high-speed portable storage for demanding scenarios. Its sub-brand CUSU K5 PSSD secured the Best Product Design Awards during the event.

Full-Stack Customization Meets Diverse Scenario Demands

TWSC builds a vertically integrated ecosystem from controller chip design to product delivery through consolidated R&D, smart manufacturing, and supply chain resources. Its “One Scenario, One Solution” framework enables scenario-specific storage optimization across smart devices, industrial controls, and servers, transitioning services from standardization to tailored solutions for multi-industry applications.

April 24-26: TWSC will debut scenario-driven innovations at Global Sourcing Fair VIETNAM. Stay tuned for more breakthroughs!



Invitation to Global Sourcing Fair VIETNAM

About TWSC

Shenzhen Techwinsemi Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 001309) is a national high-tech enterprise and major “Little Giant” enterprise, specializing in special new technologies and focusing on the innovative research and development of storage controller and module solutions. The products line covers four major series: SSD, embedded storage, DDR and portable storage, which have been widely applied in various application scenarios such as data centers, NEV, mobile phones, tablets and security cameras.

For more information please visit https://www.twsc.com.cn