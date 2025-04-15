BlueFin Strengthens Environmental Responsibility Commitment by Achieving ISO 14001:2015 Accreditation

LAFAYETTE, La., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BlueFin, a 100% employee-owned, GATE Energy company, and a leading provider of field services to the energy industry, is proud to announce that they have achieved ISO 14001:2015 accreditation by DNV, a globally recognized certification body. This milestone highlights BlueFin’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices.

Building on their foundation of quality and safety excellence, BlueFin achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certification through DNV in 2023. The company has since expanded their focus into environmental management, ensuring that their operations align with internationally recognized environmental standards.

Crystal Yoes, President of BlueFin’s Pipeline, Process and Industrial division, said, “Achieving this certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to minimizing environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety. We take pride in implementing best practices that not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to a more sustainable future for our industry.”

ISO 14001:2015 certification sets the framework for effective environmental management systems (EMS) by helping organizations improve resource efficiency, reduce waste, and comply with environmental regulations. BlueFin’s achievement reinforces its dedication to responsible business practices while supporting clients in meeting their own environmental goals.

With this accreditation, BlueFin continues to uphold its values of innovation, integrity, and sustainability, ensuring its operations align with global environmental and regulatory standards.

About BlueFin

BlueFin, a 100% employee-owned, GATE Energy company, is the field services arm of GATE Energy. BlueFin provides completions, flushing, testing, cleaning and joint integrity for energy facilities and assets. Their core services are centered around construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning and decommissioning of pipelines, process piping and umbilicals. Their operational maintenance field services are centered around both onshore and offshore process facilities, pipelines and industrial plants.

For more information on BlueFin, visit www.bluefin.energy

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy, a 100% employee-owned ESOP, provides predictable project delivery services to the energy sector. They design, build, commission, and start energy facilities and assets without cost and schedule blowouts by using parametric prediction models, providing tight project controls and by actively eliminating operation problems during the project’s design phase.