STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 29th of April, Electrolux Group will publish the results for the first quarter of 2025, at approx. 07.00 CET.

Media, investors and analysts are invited to a simultaneous video webcast and telephone conference on the same day following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET where Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, together with Therese Friberg, CFO, will present the report.

Information on how to join the video webcast and telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group’s website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q1-report,c4135466

The following files are available for download: