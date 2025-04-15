Mobvoi Launches TicNote: The World’s First Agentic AI Recorder That Transforms the Way You Work

Shadow, the AI Agent Built into TicNote, Supercharges Everyday Productivity with Context-Aware Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mobvoi Inc. , the company behind the popular Wear OS-powered TicWatch series, is proud to unveil Mobvoi TicNote – a groundbreaking AI-powered voice recorder designed to think and work with you. Featuring a seamlessly integrated AI agent named Shadow, TicNote redefines what an AI recorder can do – offering not just fast and accurate transcription, but deep project intelligence and proactive insights that evolve over time.

TicNote the Hardware

Designed with elegance and purpose, TicNote is a slim, credit card – sized, MagSafe-compatible device built for effortless everyday carry. Its intuitive display showcases device status at a glance. Noise-cancellation ensures crisp audio even in dynamic environments, while dual recording modes offer flexibility for both notes and phone calls. Engineered with privacy in mind from the ground up, TicNote keeps your data secure by default. With up to 25 hours of continuous recording, it’s always ready. Store recordings on 64GB of internal memory or back them up with unlimited cloud storage.

TicNote’s AI Agent – Shadow

With TicNote, recording is just the beginning. Shadow, your built-in AI agent, acts as your intelligent partner throughout your files and projects, capable of:

Smart Recording & Transcription : Record meetings, calls, or spontaneous voice memos with noise-cancling, high quality audio. Get automatic, accurate transcripts, concise summaries, and over 100 language translations.

: Record meetings, calls, or spontaneous voice memos with noise-cancling, high quality audio. Get automatic, accurate transcripts, concise summaries, and over 100 language translations. Flash chat & Deep Think : Get instant answers or explore complex questions – both tailored by the context of your ongoing work.

: Get instant answers or explore complex questions – both tailored by the context of your ongoing work. Random Thought : Jot down or record passing ideas – Shadow stores them for future inspiration.

: Jot down or record passing ideas – Shadow stores them for future inspiration. Deep Research : In TicNote, its AI agent Shadow can conduct in-depth research within any recording or project. By tapping into background files and online resources, research becomes more accurate, context-aware, and tailored to your unique content, including transcripts, notes, DOCX, PDFs, etc..

: In TicNote, its AI agent Shadow can conduct in-depth research within any recording or project. By tapping into background files and online resources, research becomes more accurate, context-aware, and tailored to your unique content, including transcripts, notes, DOCX, PDFs, etc.. Aha Moment: Shadow surfaces enlightening insights from your recordings. The more you upload and record, the smarter it gets – proactively connecting dots and offering clarity on problems you didn’t even know you had.

Work Smarter with Projects at the Core

TicNote is designed with project-centric intelligence. No more uploading files session by session – Shadow sees the big picture from the start. Users can initiate and organize files into projects, enabling Shadow to build a contextual knowledge base. Every AI-powered insight, whether it’s a deep research report or a quick summary, is more accurate and relevant when conducted within a project.

A Seamless Blend of Hardware and AI

Compact, stylish, and easy to use, TicNote is built for people on the move. Whether you’re in meetings, making calls, or brainstorming alone, it’s always ready to record, think, and deliver – powered by advanced LLMs like GPT-4o, GPT-4o-mini, and DeepSeek-R1.

Plans & Availability

TicNote is now available on mobvoi.com and Amazon for $159.99 (US), £149.99 (UK), €169.99 (EU), and ￥24,900 (JP).

Each device comes with a free plan offering 300 credits per month for transcription and AI features. The TicNote app’s Pro plan unlocks up to 1500 credits/month, available with monthly or annual subscriptions. Additional credit packages are also available for purchase.

As a launch offer, purchases made within the first three months will receive 3 months of the Pro plan (1500 credits/month) for free.

About Mobvoi:

Mobvoi is an innovative AI tech company with in-house core technologies in the areas including speech recognition, natural language understanding, vertical search, etc. Its core consumer products include the TicWatch line of smartwatches . Mobvoi recently achieved a successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 02438), signaling a new chapter in the company’s commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions for its users.

Mobvoi is dedicated to redefining the next generation of human-machine interaction by bringing hardware/software integrated products into people’s daily life with a strong AI-centered approach.

To find out more about Mobvoi: www.mobvoi.com

