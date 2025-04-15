Reolink Earth Day 2025: Partnering with NGOs to Drive Global Conservation

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, celebrates Earth Day 2025 by merging technology with conservation. Over the past five years, Reolink has provided nearly 1,000 cameras to NGO partners worldwide, whose lenses have transformed quiet observations into powerful tools for preserving ecosystems and safeguarding biodiversity.

Bridging Technology and Wildlife Conservation

In 2024, Reolink partnered with 13 new NGOs across multiple continents, equipping them with advanced camera technology for remote wildlife observation and data collection without disturbing natural habitats. Long-term collaborations with organizations such as the sea-turtle-focused Olive Ridley Project in the Maldives and the bee protection initiative BCN Honey Fest in Spain continue to make a tangible impact.

Reolink cameras play a crucial role in protecting species and reducing human-wildlife conflicts. In Italy, Salviamo l’Orso uses Reolink Go Ranger PT cameras—the world-first 4K 4G pan & tilt trail camera—as part of its AI-powered Wild Animal Detection and Alert System (WADAS) to protect the critically endangered Marsican brown bear. “We were amazed to see how the cameras continually send images and videos, providing invaluable data for our conservation efforts,” said Stefano Dell‘Osa, WADAS Project Team Lead.

In Canada, Gates’ Wildlife Control, a leader in humane wildlife removal, has deployed nearly 50 Reolink Go Ultra cameras—a 4K 8MP 4G battery-powered model with pan & tilt—to monitor urban wildlife. “Reolink’s cellular cameras allow us to remotely monitor the removal process 24/7,” noted Cassandra Gates, Technician at Gates’ Wildlife Control. “The continuous footage enables us to observe and learn from animal behavior.”

Small Actions, Global Impact

As Earth Day 2025 inspires global action, Reolink underscores that protecting biodiversity begins with seeing nature in its purest form. Designed specifically for outdoor environments, Reolink’s Go PT Ultra, Go Ranger PT, and TrackMix LTE have become trusted choices for NGOs, empowering conservationists with 4G connectivity, AI-powered detection, and remote monitoring capabilities. From AI-powered bear conservation to urban wildlife coexistence, small technological interventions ripple into transformative outcomes.

