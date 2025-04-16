CeMAT Southeast Asia – The Leading Intralogistics & Supply Chain Fair Returns to Singapore

Showcasing Future-Ready Logistics and Automation Amid Rising Tariff Pressures, and Evolving Supply Chain Complexity

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CeMAT Southeast Asia, the leading logistics and supply chain innovation trade event, is set to return to Singapore from 19 to 21 May 2025 at Singapore EXPO. Bringing together leading technology and service providers, CeMAT Southeast Asia will offer a one-stop hub for the latest in intralogistics, robotics and automation, warehousing, supply chain management, and materials handling. Attendees can expect cutting-edge product demonstrations, industry-leading solutions, and deep dives into best practices across key sectors, including e-commerce, manufacturing, food industry, pharmaceutical, FMCG, supply chain management and retail.

Organised by Hannover Fairs Asia Pacific, a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe, the event is the premier platform for industry professionals to explore the latest innovations shaping the warehouse of the future. With over 60 exhibitors, attendees can look forward to networking opportunities with key industry leaders. Notable world class exhibitors include SSI Schaefer, Daifuku, Honeywell, Körber Supply Chain, Interroll, Geek+, AutoStore, GreyOrange, Hikrobot and many more.

The growing demand for advanced intralogistics technologies, along with the increasing adoption of supply chain storage in Southeast Asia, is driving market demand. A 2024 Gartner survey indicated that nearly 57% of organizations plan to increase their budgets in at least one of the four supply chain functions by more than 10% over the next three years.

With Malaysia’s ambitions to strengthen its position as a regional logistics and automation hub under its New Industrial Master Plan 2030, CeMAT Southeast Asia presents a valuable opportunity for Malaysian businesses to explore cutting-edge technologies, forge cross-border partnerships, and scale innovations regionally. The event is expected to see growing participation from Malaysian manufacturers, retailers, and supply chain leaders seeking to stay competitive in a fast-evolving trade environment.

“We had a fantastic event last year and are excited to return to Singapore for CeMAT Southeast Asia 2025. The global supply chain landscape is evolving rapidly in the face of rising tariff pressures, trade realignments and growing complexity. Events like CeMAT Southeast Asia are more critical than ever providing a platform for businesses to discover resilient, future-ready solutions. Singapore’s strategic role as a logistics hub makes it the ideal host and we are especially excited to welcome more participation from Malaysia and across the region. From automation and AI to smarter warehousing, this is where Southeast Asia’s supply chain transformation takes shape,” said Michael Rolfing, Managing Director Malaysia, Ferag.

A key highlight is the Singapore Hour — a dedicated segment where exhibitors from the Singapore Pavilion talk about cutting-edge innovations in automation, warehousing, supply chain technology, and logistics. Attendees can look forward to insights from leading Singapore companies on smart logistics, AI-driven automation, and sustainable supply chain solutions.

Additionally, the Knowledge Theatre will feature expert-led sessions, offering insights and solutions for professionals in logistics and warehousing, with sessions on AI-driven transformation, warehouse robotics, scalable automation, and strategies for building sustainable and secure supply chains.

Industry leaders such as Carsten Spiegelberg, Head of Logistics Solutions APAC & MEA at SSI Schaefer, Alex Ch’ng, Business Development Manager at AutoStore, and Terrence Chan, Senior Sales Manager at Dematic, will share their expertise and insights at the Knowledge Theatre.

CeMAT Southeast Asia 2025 will once again host the LogiSYM Asia Pacific conference on May 20–21 at the Singapore EXPO. This premier event brings together logistics and supply chain leaders to share practical insights, explore innovations, and tackle industry challenges. With thought-provoking discussions and interactive sessions, the partnership between CeMAT and LogiSYM offers aligned opportunities for networking, collaboration, and industry advancement.

For more information and to register, visit https://cematseasia.com/.

