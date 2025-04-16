EF Polymer Raises USD 6.6 Million in Series B First Close to Accelerate Global Expansion and R&D

TOKYO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EF Polymer, a deep-tech startup developing 100% organic super absorbent polymers, announced that it has raised JPY 1 billion (approx. USD 6.6 million) in the first close of its Series B round.



EF Polymer’s Business Progress and Key Areas of Focus

Founded with a mission to solve global water challenges and improve farmers’ livelihoods, EF Polymer has created a bio-based alternative to petroleum-derived absorbents, helping reduce water and fertilizer use in agriculture while improving yields. Its materials are also expanding into non-agricultural applications such as cosmetics and personal care.

Accelerating Global Growth

Since launching sales in India in 2020, EF Polymer has delivered products to farmers across Japan, the U.S., and France, achieving over 400 tons in cumulative sales by 2025. Amid rising concerns over drought and fertilizer costs driven by climate change, global demand continues to rise, with commercial trials now underway in over 20 countries. To meet this demand, the company plans to strengthen operations in key markets while expanding into new sectors such as horticulture, landscaping, and urban greening.

Driving Green Transformation in New Industries

EF Polymer is also scaling its presence in non-agricultural markets. Recent projects include a biodegradable ice pack, co-developed with Iwatani Corporation, and absorbent sheets in partnership with Soken Chemical. Its polymer solutions offer a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based ingredients commonly used across industries, contributing to the green transformation.

R&D Focus Areas

EF Polymer will prioritize R&D efforts across the following areas:

Raw material innovation : Diversifying sources beyond orange and banana peel

: Diversifying sources beyond orange and banana peel Circular manufacturing : Building a closed-loop, sustainable production model

: Building a closed-loop, sustainable production model Scaling production : Pilot and implementation of multi-site manufacturing

: Pilot and implementation of multi-site manufacturing New product development: Expanding polymer applications outside agriculture

Funding Overview

The funds raised will be used to accelerate R&D, expand business development activities, and establish a new overseas manufacturing facility.

Investors participating in the first close include Universal Materials Incubator (UMI) and MTG Ventures, Bank of the Ryukyus, Future Food Fund, and Shinryo Fund. EF Polymer plans to complete a second close this summer for the full Series B round.

Narayan Gurjar, Founder and CEO of EF Polymer said: “EF Polymer exists to solve water-related challenges and improve the lives of farmers. We believe our technology can create sustainable impact across many industries. This Series B funding marks a major step forward in scaling our solutions globally and building a truly circular, sustainable business. We’re excited to work with partners who share our vision and to continue creating long-term value for both society and the planet.”

