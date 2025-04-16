Poly Auction Hong Kong Grand Opening of Spring Auctions 2025 at Shun Tak Centre Presenting a Series of Artistic Treasures and Rare Collectibles for Collectors

Auction Preview: 27 – 29 April

HONG KONG, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Poly Auction Hong Kong is pleased to present the Spring Auctions 2025. The Auction Preview and Live Auctions will take place from 27 April to 3 May on the 4th floor of Shun Tak Centre, presenting significant lots across Modern and Contemporary Art, Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art, Chinese Paintings and Calligraphy, and Jewels and Watches. Notable treasures include Zao Wou-Ki’s 1.12.81; A famille rose and falangcai ‘Prunus and Bamboo’ bowl from the Yongzheng Period; Ni Zan’s Calligraphy; a magnificent ‘Imperial Green’ jadeite bead, ruby and diamond necklace; and a Richard Mille Ref. RM033 18k pink gold diamond-set automatic skeletonized wristwatch. These exceptional items are a must-see and not to be missed.

MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART

The Modern and Contemporary Art department is proud to present a series of masterpieces by modern and contemporary art masters, inviting collectors and art enthusiasts to discover the spiritual and temporal facets of art. Zao Wou-Ki’s 1.12.81, painted in 1981, marks a significant milestone from his thirty-year artistic sojourn in the West, during which he was invited to stage his first solo exhibition at the Galeries nationales du Grand Palais, France. Shortly thereafter, he returned to China at the invitation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, and travelled to the Yungang Grottoes in Shanxi that autumn to explore the ancient cave murals. The swirling sandscapes of the north and the thousand-year-old Buddhist murals and sculptures inspired a new visual vocabulary in Zao, leading to the creation of 1.12.81. Centered in the piece are colors derived from the natural pigments of the cave murals, featuring earthy clay yellow, rich mineral green, vibrant vermilion red, and timeless Chinese ink. Despite color fade occurring due to oxidation across the centuries, the pigments have found new life on canvas. The blank space occupying the top part of the piece is produced using turpentine, reproducing an ink wash effect and depicting the concept of ’emptiness’ that so characterizes Buddhist art.

Yoshitomo Nara’s Dulcimer (For Jean Ritchie) pays homage to the famous folk singer Jean Ritchie, depicting a girl playing the dulcimer with clean, simple lines on a wooden panel. Inspired by music, Nara expresses profound sentiment by applying minimal brushstrokes to the wood grain. The piece is closely aligned to the aesthetics of Japanese ukiyo-e, embodying the Zen philosophy of “less is more”. As a prominent international artist, Nara’s work often merges Western contemporary art with traditional Japanese aesthetics, giving rise to his signature style in two-dimensional paintings. His numerous international touring exhibitions in recent years reflect his ever-growing influence in the art scene. Chu Teh-Chun, in journeying from figuration to abstraction, ultimately developed a distinctive “light calligraphy” painting style in his art. The piece Composition No. 338, of a rare orange-red palette, showcases the maturity of his style in its perfect interplay between the vitality of Chinese ink and the expressiveness of Western oil paint. The synergy between light’s colors, alongside a spatial dimension composed betwixt emptiness and substance, depicts his artistic pursuit of “vitality in spirit.” Fluid brushwork and color layering recalls both the blank space aesthetics of Southern Song painter Ma Yuan, while also serving as a metaphor for the dialectical relationship of “yin and yang” in nature, revealing Chu’s imaginal interpretation of “cosmic energy”.

Also on display is Wang Guangle’s 140710, a work of extreme rigor: twice a day, Wang applies a mixture of red and white paint to the canvas, layer by layer, creating concentric rectangles over the course of several months. As the block of color shrinks towards the center of the piece, its saturation intensifies, forming a three-dimensional space between mono and bi-color, dismantling the tradition of “pictoriality” and returning to pure color and form. Time is enshrined in this piece, with the gradation of color serving as a metaphor for the progress of life. Prior to this lot, only a single red piece from Wang’s Untitled series has appeared at an auction, its rare red-white color spectrum serving as a powerful mediation on time and existence. With Wang’s solo exhibition at the Fosun Art Center in Shanghai, this piece from the New York exhibition returns to Asia, creating resonance with his artistic journey. Liang Yuanwei’s Untitled 2014.3 employs a unique segmented technique to recreate the delicate textures of fabric on the canvas. From a distance, the work appears subtle and elegant, while dazzling with brilliance up close, merging the gentle essence of Song Dynasty paintings with the visual vocabulary of contemporary art. The artist practices a “top-to-bottom” painting approach, requiring that each brushstroke is completed before the base color dries, thus condensing his philosophical meditation on time and space within each and every layered petal, serving as a quintessential piece from his iconic floral series.

ZAO WOU-KI 1.12.81 Painted in 1981 oil on canvas 130 x 162 cm. Estimate Upon Request YOSHITOMO NARA Dulcimer (For Jean Ritchie) Painted in 2010 acrylic on wood work: 237 x 167 cm. frame: 252.5 x 182.5 cm. Estimate: HKD 15,000,000- 25,000,000 CHU TEH-CHUN Composition No. 338 Painted in 1970 oil on canvas 113.6 x 145.4 cm. Estimate: HKD 15,200,000 – 18,000,000 WANG GUANGLE 140710 Painted in 2014 acrylic on canvas 280.7 x 180.5 cm.

Estimate: HKD 2,000,000 – 3,000,000 LIANG YUANWEI Untitled 2014.3 Painted in 2014 oil on canvas 140 x 120 cm.

Estimate: HKD 1,000,000 – 2,000,000

CHINESE CERAMICS AND WORKS OF ART

The Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art department presents a carefully curated series of three thematic sales this season: “Peak of Grandeur: A Fine Selection of Important Imperial Treasures”, “Chinese Works of Art” and “Chinese Jades and Playthings from the Zhizhong Hepu Tang Collection”. Highlight lots include a Falangcai and Famille Rose ‘Prunus and Bamboo’ Bowl from the Yongzheng Period delicately painted with a scene of blossoming prunus branches, bamboo, and auspicious lingzhi fungus. Its refined composition harmoniously blends the soft elegance of famille rose with the vibrant brilliance of falangcai enamel, embodying the literati aesthetic cherished by the imperial court; A Magnificent Large Blue and White ‘Dragon’ Yenyen Vase from the Yongzheng Period, distinguished by its noble form and rich cobalt tones, features five-clawed dragons soar majestically amidst scrolling floral vines, demonstrating both the technical mastery of Yongzheng imperial kilns and the enduring influence of Ming Dynasty’s Yongle and Xuande blue-and-white traditions; A Very Rare Celadon-glazed Conjoined Vase from the Yongzheng period, represents the pinnacle of Qing porcelain innovation. Its lustrous and delicate glaze complements a uniquely constructed form – six interconnected vessels, inside and out. Viewed from above, the composition resembles a blooming five-petal plum blossom, exquisitely and meticulously crafted.

A Fine and Rare Carved White Jade ‘Dragon’ Hexagonal Vase from Yongzheng to Qianlong Period is carved from an exceptionally large and dense, flawlessly pure white jade boulder, exhibiting a noble, archaistic form. The vase is devoid of decorations, exhibiting the superior quality of the stone, with a meticulously carved five-clawed dragon in high relief, grasping one side of the vase, its head looking up at the flaming pearl above. The dynamic yet elegant composition represents the pinnacle of Qing imperial jade craftsmanship, created for palace display. A Gilt-bronze Seated Figure of Acharya Lokeshvara, from the Dali Kingdom in the 11th Century, features a seated figure of Guanyin exhibiting a distinctive Dali-style, featuring well-groomed eyebrows, delicate eyes and serene smile, the braided hair hanging down on both sides, and the flowing drapery is intricately detailed. The craftsmanship of this figure is exceptional and showcases typical characteristics of Dali sculptures, with seated examples such as the present lot being particularly scarce. A Cinnabar Lacquer ‘Dragon’ Box and Cover from Yongle Period represents the golden age of Chinese lacquerware. Layers of perfect crimson lacquer form the ground for the vigorously carved central dragon – its ferocious energy balanced by the rhythmic cloud scrolls. The flawless knife-work and polishing demonstrate Yongle court’s technical mastery.

A FALANGCAI AND FAMILLE-ROSE

‘PRUNUS AND BAMBOO’ BOWL Yongzheng Period, 1723-1735 D 14.3cm Estimate: HKD 8,800,000- 12,000,000 Provenance:

1. Collection of William Kenneth Slatcher

C.V.O. (1926-1997), High Commissioner

of the United Kingdom in Beijing between

1958 and 1961 (by repute), and thence in

the family by descent 2. Sotheby’s Paris, 23 June 2016, lot 93 A MAGNIFICIENT LARGE BLUE

AND WHITE ‘DRAGON’ YENYEN VASE Yongzheng Period, 1723-1735 H 70cm Estimate Upon Request Provenance:

An Important Hong Kong private

collection, acquired in the 1980s,

thence by descent within the family A VERY RARE CELADON-GLAZED

CONJOINED VASE Yongzheng Period, 1723-1735 H 24cm

Estimate: HKD 6,500,000 – 8,000,000 Provenance:

1. Sotheby’s Hong Kong, 1

November 1994, lot 113 2. Sotheby’s London, 4 November

2020, lot 14

A FINE AND RARE CARVED WHITE

JADE ‘DRAGON’ HEXAGONAL VASE Yongzheng To Qianlong Period, 18th Century H 25.5cm Estimate: HKD 4,800,000 – 6,800,000 Provenance:

1. Collection of Hugo Tutein Nolthenius

(1863-1944), one of the most eminent

Dutch art collector of the early 20th

century 2. Christie’s London, 6 November 2007,

lot 46 3. M & C Gallery, Hong Kong Literature M & C Gallery, 2009, Hong Kong,

Seeking Antiques-Studying Treasures II,

p.106 A GILT-BRONZE SEATED FIGURE

OF ACHARYA LOKESHVARA 11th Century, Dali Kingdom H 38cm Estimate: HKD 6,000,000-8,000,000 Provenance:

A Japanese private collection A CINNABAR LACQUER ‘DRAGON’

BOX AND COVER Yongle Period, 1403-1424

D 18.2cm Estimate: HKD 3,500,000 – 4,000,000 Provenance:

1. A distinguished Swiss private

collection, acquired from Gex in the

late 1980s 2. Christie’s Paris, 6 July 2022, lot 15

Chinese Paintings and Calligraphy

The Chinese Painting and Calligraphy department presents a distinguished collection of calligraphic masterpieces and exceptional works by renowned artists from the Tang, Song, Yuan, Ming, and modern eras. Among the highlights is Jiang Jun’s Scroll of Qu Zhuang, with an inscription by Wu Changshuo and colophons by over 30 other prominent figures of the time including Kang Youwei, Zheng Xiaoxu, Fan Zengxiang, Chen Sanli – a testament to the prestige of the Gong family and the extraordinary cultural significance of this piece.

The department also features an exceptional selection of classical paintings and calligraphy. Poems on Falling Flowers, created by Shen Zhou at the age of 81, is a classic work from the artist’s later years, showcasing his lifelong creative spirit. During that time, Shen initiated the singing and reciting of poems on the theme of “fallen flowers”. He repeatedly wrote and produced “Poems on Falling Flowers”, which garnered many responses from the Wumen literary circle, demonstrating its renown. In Calligraphy, Ni Zan inquires whether “Maoshi” might visit his residence in late October or early November, conveying his earnest desire for their meeting. Likely penned during Ni Zan’s middle years, this letter showcases his mastery of small regular script (xiaokai), which bears the stylistic influence of Ouyang Xun, as evidenced in its refined brushwork, elegant structure, and meticulous composition. This delicate approach contrasts sharply with the flatter character forms and more robust strokes characteristic of his later works. The High Tang period Manuscript of Dharani Sutra of Avalokiteshvara with Thousand Eyes and Thousand Arms, an exceptionally rare Tang dynasty handwritten manuscript, complete with its original protective cover, spans over five meters in length. Each page contains twenty-six lines of text, with seventeen characters per line, preserved in its entirety from beginning to end. Written in regular script, the graceful brushwork displays remarkable vitality, with each stroke imbued with lyrical elegance and dynamic rhythm. The manuscript is executed on characteristic Tang dynasty huang da paper, polished and waxed, which is typical of the flourishing Tang period’s sutra manuscripts.

SHEN ZHOU (1427-1509) Poems On Falling Flowers Ink on paper, hand scroll Size: 32×582.5cm Estimate: HKD8,000,000-10,000,000 Provenance: Lot 23, Christie’s New York, Fall 1996. NI ZAN (1301-1374)

Calligraphy Ink on paper, Mounted Size: 28×27cm Estimate: HKD 7,000,000-10,000,000 Provenance: Formerly owned by Zhang Congyu (1915-1963). WU CHANGSHUO, JIANG JUN AND VARIOUS ARTISTS Scroll of Qu Zhuang Ink and color on paper, hand scroll Size: preface: 18x103cm; paint: 30.5×35.5cm×4;

postscript: different sizes Estimate: HKD 2,800,000-5,000,000

Notes: 1. Inscribed label by Li Jingshe. 2. Frontispiece inscribed by Wu Changshuo. 3. Formerly collected and inscribed colophon by Gong Xinzhao. 4. Additional colophons inscribed by Kang Youwei, Zheng

Xiaoxu, Fan Zengxiang, Gao Zhenxiao, Feng Xu, Chen Sanli,

Qian Chongwei, Mao Guangsheng, Liang Dingfen, Wang

Shangchen, Zeng Guangjun, Liang Hongzhi, Chen Kuilong,

Song Yude, Zuo Zhen, Wu Yinpei, Yang Zhongxi, Yi Shunding,

Yun Yujia, Yang Shiqi, Zhang Wenyun, Li Jingshe, Sun Baoqi,

Liu Zhao, Zhang Zhiqian, Lin Kaimo, Zhang Danfu, Ye Xianqi,

Shen Enfu, Xuan Gong, Feng Rujie, Zhang Wei, Zhang Qihou,

Yuan Lizhun, Li Guojie, Wu Yongwei, Zhu Yuanshu, etc. Provenance:

Formerly collected by Gong Xinzhao. Dharani Sutra of Avalokiteshvara with Thousand Eyes and

Thousand Arms

High Tang period Ink on paper, handscroll Comprising 13 sections; 21 x 506.5 cm. x 13 Estimate: HKD 500,000-600,000

JEWELS, WATCHES, AND HANDBAGS

The Jewels, Watches, and Handbags department will present a series of elegant and collectible masterpieces, each meticulously crafted to embody the pinnacle of artistry and enduring value for discerning collectors. The sale will be led by a Magnificent ‘Imperial Green’ Jadeite Bead, Ruby and Diamond Necklace. Composed of forty-three exceptionally large and perfectly rounded natural “Imperial Green” jadeite beads, each measuring approximately 12.5mm in diameter, this necklace is extraordinarily rare. The beads exhibit uniform size, a rich and vibrant emerald hue, and flawless crystalline purity. Under sunlight, the highly saturated, radiant green color captivates the eye, exuding a vivid sense of vitality. When worn, it emanates an aura of noble elegance, commanding attention in any setting. Another highlight is an exceptional 18.39 Carat Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond and Diamond Ring. This magnificent yellow diamond has been certified at the highest color grading of “Fancy Vivid Yellow”, its luminous hue reminiscent of molten gold that permeates the entire stone with perfect uniformity. When caught in light, it radiates with the fiery brilliance of a morning sun, as though the very essence of sunlight has been captured and crystallized into an eternal work of art.

Another highlight is a 10.64 Carat Colombian No Oil Emerald and Diamond Ring. Weighing over 10 carats, this lot originates from Colombia, the world’s most renowned source for the finest quality emeralds. Exhibiting an outstandingly vivid green hue with strong saturation, the gemstone boasts exceptional clarity and transparency, radiating a pure and vibrant brilliance that captivates at first glance. Particularly noteworthy is that this Colombian emerald has never undergone any oil treatment, a rarity that significantly enhances its value. Equally noteworthy is a 5.02 Carat Kashmir Sapphire and Diamond Ring. This unheated sapphire displays a naturally pure and profound blue color, accompanied by dual certification from both Gübelin and SSEF – two of the world’s most authoritative gemological laboratories – confirming its authentic Kashmir origin. Fine Kashmir sapphires of this caliber are inherently scarce, and one of such substantial carat weight and uniform coloration is exceptionally rare. Set amidst brilliant diamonds, the sapphire’s radiance is further magnified, creating a truly mesmerizing piece of jewelry.

MAGNIFICENT ‘IMPERIAL GREEN’

JADEITE BEAD, RUBY AND

DIAMOND NECKLACE Accompanied by HKJSL certificate Estimate: HKD 40,000,000- 60,000,000 18.39 CARAT FANCY VIVID YELLOW

DIAMOND AND DIAMOND RING Accompanied by GIA certificate

Estimate: HKD 7,000,000 – HKD 10,000,000 10.64 CARAT COLOMBIAN NO OIL

EMERALD AND DIAMOND RING Accompanied by Gübelin and AGL certificate

Estimate: HKD 3,000,000 – 5,000,000 5.02 CARAT KASHMIR SAPPHIRE AND DIAMOND

RING Accompanied by SSEF and Gübelin certificate

Estimate: HKD 2,800,000 – 3,800,000 CONCH PEARL AND DIAMOND NECKLACE Estimate: HKD 2,800,000 – 3,800,000 CONCH PEARL AND DIAMOND RING/PENDANT Estimate: HKD 280,000 – 380,000 PAIR OF CONCH PEARL AND DIAMOND EARRINGS

Estimate: HKD 1,200,000 – 1,800,000

The Watches collection presents exceptional timepieces from premier watchmakers such as Richard Mille, Breguet, and Rolex. Leading this Spring Auctions is Richard Mille Ref. RM033, an 18k Pink Gold and Diamond-Set Automatic Skeletonised Wristwatch. True to Richard Mille’s signature aesthetic, the RM033 features a striking openworked design that reveals the intricate mechanics of its movement. The baseplate, bridges, and balance cock are crafted from grade 5 titanium, ensuring exceptional durability and precision. With its innovative micro-rotor system, the watch achieves a remarkably slim profile of just 6.3mm, ranking among the brand’s thinnest creations. A masterful fusion of cutting-edge technology and refined craftsmanship, this timepiece impresses both technically and aesthetically.

Another highlight is Breguet Tourbillon Messidor, Ref. 5335BR/42/9W6, an 18k Pink Gold Skeletonised Tourbillon Wristwatch. Encased in a refined 40mm 18k rose gold case that exudes understated elegance, this masterpiece showcases a meticulously hand-engraved movement visible through its skeletonized dial, with the mesmerizing tourbillon carriage gracefully positioned at 6 o’clock. The watch represents a perfect symbiosis of technical innovation and artistic mastery and is a testament to Breguet’s uncompromising pursuit of perfection, rightfully claiming its place among the most coveted collector’s timepieces.

Equally groundbreaking is Bulgari Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater, Ref. 102559, No. 31/50, a Titanium Limited Edition Minute Repeating Wristwatch. As one of the world’s thinnest minute repeating watches, it houses the manually wound BVL 362 movement at a remarkable 3.1mm thickness, with the case itself measuring just 6.85mm. The skeletonized hour markers and subdial serve a dual purpose: embodying minimalist aesthetics while acoustically optimizing the repeater’s chime. Limited to just 50 pieces worldwide, this timepiece redefines the standards of ultra-thin haute horlogerie, achieving perfect harmony between technical innovation and avant-garde design.

The sale also presents the iconic Rolex Day-Date Model, Ref. 218348, an 18k Gold, Diamond and Ruby-Set Automatic Wristwatch with Sweep Centre Seconds, Day, Date and Bracelet. First introduced in 1956 and crafted exclusively in precious metals, the Day-Date has graced the wrists of numerous world leaders, earning it the “President’s Watch” moniker. This model features an 18k yellow gold case and bracelet, complemented by a diamond-set bezel and ruby-adorned dial – a regal combination that epitomizes the collection’s distinguished heritage.

RICHARD MILLE Ref. RM033, An 18k Pink Gold And

Diamond-Set Automatic Skeletonised Wristwatch, Circa 2021 Estimate: HKD 800,000-1,200,000 BREGUET Tourbillon Messidor, Ref.

5335BR/42/9W6, An 18k Pink Gold Skeletonised Tourbillon Wristwatch,

Circa 2010

Estimate: HKD 420,000-700,000 ROLEX Day-Date Model, Ref. 218348, An 18k

Gold, Diamond And Ruby-Set Automatic Wristwatch with

Sweep Centre Seconds, Day, Date and Bracelet,

Circa 2016

Estimate: HKD 360,000-600,000

BULGARI Octo Finissimo Minute Repeater, Ref. 102559, No. 31/50, A

Titanium Limited Edition Minute Repeating Wristwatch,

Circa 2017

Estimate: HKD 300,000-600,000 PANERAI Luminor 1950 Lab-1d, Ref. Pam01700, No. X63/70, A

Carbotech Limited Edition Wristwatch With Power Reserve, Circa 2021

Estimate: HKD 280,000-500,000

