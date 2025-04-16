TVU Cloud Solution Powers Connectivity Across 21 Global Venues for “What India Thinks Today” Summit

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TVU Networks’ cloud solution successfully connected 21 global venues for the prestigious “What India Thinks Today” summit at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam International Convention Center on March 28-29. The high-profile event, featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside government officials, explored “India’s Role in the New World Order.”

As one of India’s leading media, TV9 Network was entrusted with the summit’s global interactive broadcast. After rigorous testing, TV9 Network deployed TVU’s integrated solution: TVU Partyline, TVU Anywhere, TVU One.

The solution delivered exceptional results:

Uninterrupted high-definition transmission across 21 venues maintained consistently throughout the marathon two-day event, even during peak network congestion periods.

Ultra-low latency under 300 milliseconds—approximately one-tenth of typical solutions—enabling conversational interactions indistinguishable from in-person communication.

Less than one day of the entire system deployment and testing in instead of the typical week required for conventional approaches, allowing TV9 Network to focus on content preparation rather than technical troubleshooting.

Subodh Aggarwal, General Manager- TVU South Asia, added: “This landmark event demonstrates how our cloud-based solutions eliminate geographical barriers while dramatically reducing costs and complexity.”

This successful implementation demonstrates how TVU’s cloud production technology continues to revolutionize global event broadcasting, breaking geographical barriers while establishing new standards for efficiency and interactive communication. As the demand for seamless multi-venue connectivity grows worldwide, TVU’s proven solutions stand ready to transform the future of broadcast production across industries.