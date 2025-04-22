Seven Dead, 53 Injured in Bus Crash in Prachinburi, Thailand

A bus crash in Thailand’s Prachinburi Province on 21 April claimed seven lives and injured 53 others. The double-decker bus, carrying 60 passengers, collided with a trailer around 1:30 am. Among the fatalities were both the main driver and the relief driver.

The accident occurred on a downhill section of Khao San Pu Tone mountain, in the Bu Phram subdistrict of Na Di district.

Police officers and rescue workers quickly responded to the scene.

The bus, which was registered in Udon Thani and operated by 407 Pattana Co., suffered severe front-end damage after crashing into a 22-wheel green container trailer. The impact caused the trailer to hit the rear end of a white truck registered in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Speaking to Thai media, Na Di District Chief Somjai Phutthasena explained that the bus had started its journey in Nong Khai and was headed to Rayong. It was only a short distance from descending the mountain when the accident happened. He mentioned that brake failure was suspected to be the cause, though an official investigation is underway, as both drivers died in the crash.

One survivor, Naruepon Kamsawang, 54, said he had been sleeping at the time but later heard others say that the brakes had failed. When he woke up, he noticed the bus was swerving and speeding, trying to avoid hitting anything. He recalled being thrown forward when the bus hit the trailer and confirmed that the vehicle was full.

A preliminary investigation supported the idea that the bus may have suffered from brake failure. Authorities also pointed out that the bus company, 407 Pattana Co., has a poor safety record.

Prachinburi Governor Veerapan Dee-on acknowledged ongoing safety concerns on the Khao Pu Tone slope, where multiple accidents have occurred.

He said improvements had already been made in the area, such as better lighting, clearer road signs, and the installation of CCTV cameras. However, in this case, it was found that the driver did not stop at the designated rest point located at the mountain’s highest point, which is required for all vehicles to check their brakes before descending.

Authorities are currently questioning the injured passengers as part of the ongoing investigation. After their statements are recorded, the province will provide transportation for those who wish to continue to their original destination or return home.

This crash came less than two months after another tragic accident on the same road. On 26 February, a bus carrying local government workers from Phon Charoen District in Bueng Kan overturned during a study trip to Rayong, killing 17 people and injuring 40 more.