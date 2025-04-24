FinVolution Showcases Next-Generation AI Lending and Credit Risk Management Technology at Money20/20 Asia

BANGKOK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FinVolution Group (“FinVolution”), a leading fintech platform, showcases its latest advancements in AI-powered lending and credit risk management at Money20/20 Asia, held in Bangkok from April 22 to 24. The premier fintech event brings together innovators from across the global digital finance ecosystem to explore the future of financial services.

At the conference, FinVolution demonstrates how its cutting-edge credit technologies are driving financial inclusion and operational efficiency across China, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Pakistan. The company also hosts four topical sessions at its dedicated booth, highlighting real-world applications of AI across risk management, marketing, and operations.



Photo of FinVolution booth at Money20/20 Asia

Industry Leaders Share Insights on AI’s Role in Fintech

Lei Chen, Vice President of FinVolution, CEO of JuanScore, opened the sessions with a keynote titled “From Risk to Reward: Strengthening Risk Management in the Age of Large Language Models (LLMs).”

“AI, especially LLMs, has fundamentally reshaped credit risk assessment, but the human element remains vital,” said Lei Chen. “We must ensure that innovation is guided by strong ethical standards and operational transparency. At FinVolution, we’re focused on building agile, collaborative systems that blend data intelligence with human judgment to manage risk responsibly.”



FinVolution hosted sharing sessions at its booth.

Sheikh Omer Nasim, CEO of Daira, delivered a session on fintech’s role in driving financial literacy in Pakistan. “Financial literacy is essential to unlocking the full potential of digital finance, yet too many communities in South Asia are still excluded from the system,” said Sheikh Omer Nasim. “With Daira, we aim to close this gap through user-friendly, tech-enabled education and borrowing tools that foster better financial decisions and broader economic inclusion.”

Joseph Ruan, COO of FinVolution’s Philippines business, discussed how FinVolution empowers banks through loan channeling across diverse markets. “Loan channeling is transforming traditional banking partnerships by integrating fintech agility with institutional scale,” said Ruan. “Our AI and Big Data technologies help partner banks lend with greater precision, reaching underserved borrowers while maintaining strong risk control.”

Max Liu, Director of Strategy at FinVolution, shared his perspective on emerging CreditTech trends in Asia & Latin America. “Asia and Latin America are becoming global growth engines for fintech. Each market presents unique challenges, but the demand for smart, scalable credit solutions is rising fast. FinVolution’s cross-regional insights and technology stack position us well to lead in both regions,” said Liu.

Driving Innovation and Global Growth

FinVolution’s commitment to AI innovation continues to drive its strong financial and operational momentum. In 2024, the company upgraded its proprietary AI model trained on 17 years of credit data, boosting its fraud detection accuracy to up to 98%. The company also reported a potential 60% reduction in advertising content production costs through AI-generated creative testing.



Photo of briefing of FinVolution to conference attendee

International expansion has also been a key highlight. By the end of 2024, FinVolution’s registered users outside China reached 35.7 million, with cumulative borrowers surpassing 7 million—a 45.8% increase year-over-year. A key milestone was the launch of Daira in Pakistan, extending the company’s reach into one of Asia’s most promising frontier markets.

About FinVolution Group:

Founded in 2007 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, FinVolution Group has been at the forefront of the pan-Asian credit technology industry, pioneering innovations in credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence. With a proven track record of robust growth in pan-Asian countries, it has established leading fintech platforms in China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Pakistan.

Visit our official website: en.finvgroup.com