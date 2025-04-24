Samsung Malaysia Launches 2025 Bespoke AI Appliances for a Smarter, Simpler, and More Secure AI Home

Offering upgraded AI features and intelligent screens that deliver a more intuitive and seamless home experience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Malaysia Electronics today announced the future of home living with the official launch of its 2025 Bespoke AI lineup of home appliances: Bespoke AI Side by Side Refrigerator, Bespoke AI Laundry Top Load and Bespoke AI Jet Ultra. Designed to bring greater ease and intelligence to everyday routines, these appliances feature smart functionalities that adapt to user behaviours, improve energy use and integrate effortlessly into today’s connected lifestyles.



Charles Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics officially unveiling the latest Bespoke AI Home Appliances lineup.

“At Samsung, we aim to make everyday living easier through meaningful AI innovation. With our Bespoke AI appliances, we are bringing advanced AI Home to more households, offering intelligent solutions that redefine modern living. Powered by seamless SmartThings connectivity, trusted Knox Security, and natural voice interaction through Bixby, we are transforming how consumers interact with and manage their home appliances,” said Mr. Charles Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics.

The latest appliances also feature built-in screens and voice control, enabling users to access essential information and manage their home environment anytime, anywhere.

Personalized, Smarter Food Storage: Bespoke AI Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Powered by AI, the 2025 594L Bespoke AI Side-by-Side Refrigerator now features a sleek new design and a 9-inch LCD AI Home screen. This smart display enables seamless communication across all Samsung devices, using voice commands via Bixby. It also supports Multi-Device Experience (MDE), connecting everything from smartphones to home appliances – letting users take calls, play music, and even receive recipe suggestions via SmartThings Food Management. With full control at their fingertips, users can monitor food storage in real time, making grocery shopping smarter and more efficient.

This refrigerator includes thoughtful AI features such as Auto Open Door. Fitted with sensors on both sides, it detects when the user’s hands are full and opens automatically with a light touch or a voice command, eliminating hassle in everyday routines. For energy efficiency, the AI Energy Mode within SmartThings helps reduce power consumption by up to 10%.[1] It constantly tracks energy usage, estimates the monthly electricity bill, and provides smart suggestions to save energy. Once activated, it optimizes the compressor speed and defrost cycle frequency based on real-time environmental conditions. To maintain a fresher, cleaner fridge environment, it also features a built-in UV deodorizer and filter that maintain fresh air circulation and help eliminate odours daily.

Smarter, Quieter, Cleaner: Bespoke AI Laundry Top Load

To eliminate the hassle of complicated laundry routines, Samsung has introduced AI technology in its 13kg-21kg Bespoke AI™ Top-Load Washer, making laundry easier, more convenient, and effortless. With three key AI functions — AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI Vibration Reduction Technology Plus (VRT+™) — the new washers offer an intelligent, efficient, and quiet washing experience. AI Wash detects fabric type and load weight, adjusting settings like water level, agitation, and wash/rinse times for optimal results. Users can reduce their washer’s energy consumption using SmartThings AI Energy Mode[2]. When selected for certain cycles[3], it intelligently helps reduce energy use by up to 20%[4] through an enhanced algorithm to intelligently cut energy use[5]. Meanwhile, AI VRT+™ technology analyses sensor data to minimize noise and vibration, delivering a quieter laundry experience regardless of the floor type.

The new top loaders feature Ecobubble™ technology for more efficient cleaning with less fabric damage. It combines BubbleStorm™, which dissolves detergent into foam for quicker fabric penetration, and Dual Storm™, which promotes thorough mixing of bubbles and clothes. This system uses up to 25% less energy [6] and up to 13% less water[7], washes 2.5 times faster[8] and provides up to 20% better fabric care[9], reducing wear on clothes.

Compatible with SmartThings, users can remotely monitor and control their laundry. For added peace of mind, the Digital Inverter Motor is covered by a 20-year warranty[10], offering long-lasting durability and reliable performance.

Our Most Powerful Cleaning Performance: Bespoke AI Jet Ultra

Also making its debut is Samsung’s most powerful cordless stick vacuum cleaner, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra. Delivering powerful suction of up to 400W[11], it effortlessly tackles even the tough cleaning tasks. At its core is the HexaJet Motor, designed with a hexagonal stator structure, a second-stage diffuser, and a thinner impeller for optimized airflow and motor efficiency. The motor also allows for up to 100 minutes of cleaning on a single charge in Min mode, making it ideal for cleaning the entire home in one session.

Equipped with the upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0, the vacuum detects brush load and air pressure, automatically optimizing performance across six cleaning environments. Whether using the Active Dual Brush or Slim LED Brush+, it delivers Mid Mode-level performance while reducing battery usage and enhancing maneuverability.[12] The vacuum’s Multi-layered Filtration System captures fine dust with 99.999% efficiency[13]. Its HEPA filtration technology traps particles as small as 0.3µm, helping to prevent dust from being released back into the air.

Built-in Wi-Fi and SmartThings connectivity allow users to monitor vacuum performance remotely, while the onboard LCD screen displays alerts, battery status, and even call notifications—enhancing convenience during cleaning.

Reliable Experiences with Enhanced Knox Security

Backed by Samsung’s trusted security technology, the latest lineup features Samsung Knox, which protects user data with multi-layered security—enabling a reliable smart home experience with greater peace of mind. Knox Vault also makes its debut in home appliances, securely storing sensitive data such as passwords in a dedicated hardware chip.

To further safeguard against potential future quantum attacks, Samsung has incorporated Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) into Knox Matrix Credential Sync for screen-equipped products. Additionally, Samsung is enhancing product maintenance with SmartThings Home Care, which uses AI to monitor the status of appliances and sends notifications when issues are detected. Technical support representatives can also provide remote assistance based on pre-diagnosis results.

