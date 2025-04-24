THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Driving Innovation & Global Opportunities in F&B for Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific’s most influential F&B trade show returns to Bangkok 27-31 May 2025 – spotlighting a renewed focus on functional, purpose-driven F&B products, emerging markets and global sourcing opportunities.

Highlights include:

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 expects to host over 90,000+ trade visitors and up to 2,000+ top hosted buyers, with more than 3,100+ exhibitors from over 50+ countries and regions expected to participate.

Expanded international presence with new participation from Central Asia , Africa and Eastern Europe , alongside new country and regional pavilions from Australia , Hong Kong , and the Netherlands — expanding the event’s global sourcing footprint.

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025, Asia Pacific’s most influential F&B trade event, will return on 27 – 31 May 2025, at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand. This trade show will bring together industry players, thought-leaders, startup founders, and C-suite executives from across the globe to define and shape global trends on what we eat and how the industry is evolving.

Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse, the event will welcome over 3,100+ exhibitors from more than 50+ countries and regions, 2,000+ hosted buyers and 90,000+ trade visitors from around the world.

Reflecting the growing diversity of global supply chains, this year’s show welcomes new countries and regions from emerging markets such as Central Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe, including Gabon, Slovenia, Slovakia and Uzbekistan, while maintaining a strong presence of returning exhibitors and leading global players from Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East. New pavilions from Australia, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands will further expand sourcing opportunities for buyers across the region.

“At THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA this year, we are seeing a surge in purpose-driven innovation, as exhibitors, startups and speakers rethink how products can deliver more functional and targeted F&B products”, said Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and VP Asia-Pacific at Koelnmesse. “Some are beginning to use real-time intelligence and AI to create smarter, consumer-responsive products and that is where we see THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA as the launchpad to showcase these ideas — from functional foods to ready-to-eat formats that reflect the needs of Asia Pacific’s rapidly shifting consumer landscape.”

Spotlighting the evolution of F&B trends

Themed ‘Beyond Food Experience’, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 will explore how food and beverage continues to evolve in response to changing consumer expectations, particularly the growing demand for purpose-driven F&B products that deliver functional benefits. This will be reflected across a series of special and supporting events, including:

THAIFEX – ANUGA Trend Zone: Curated by knowledge partner Innova Market Insights, this zone presents the top global and regional trends driving food innovation today.

THAIFEX – ANUGA taste Innovation Show: Showcases the finalists and winners of innovative products, such as plant-based foods and alternative proteins, which are being incorporated into ready-to-eat meals and snacks without altering taste or texture.

Innovation Show: Showcases the finalists and winners of innovative products, such as plant-based foods and alternative proteins, which are being incorporated into ready-to-eat meals and snacks without altering taste or texture. THAIFEX – ANUGA Startup: A platform for 30 breakthrough innovators and disruptors to pitch their solutions to potential buyers, investors and industry leaders — giving them a first look at disruptive concepts shaping the next phase of F&B.

Future Food Experience+ and the Alternative Protein Taste & Flavour Challenge: A thought-leadership platform that features 70+ leaders and experts from Griffith Foods, Euromonitor International, Tetra Pak Thailand and more. The live tasting challenge invites trade visitors to sample and vote for their favourite alternative protein products on 27 May, with winners announced on 28 May.

Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge: More than 400 chefs from across the world will compete in 20+ culinary categories from authentic Asian dishes to contemporary global cuisines, judged by 57 renowned experts from 12 countries, including Willment Leong, Aiden Jongsung Ahn , Batbaatar Ragchaa and Rudy Muller from Worldchefs Association.

Accelerating Asia Pacific’s F&B growth momentum

As Asia Pacific’s food and beverage market continues to expand, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA stands at the centre of this regional growth, serving as a key platform for innovation, sourcing, and deal-making. According to Cognitive Market Research[1], the Asia Pacific F&B market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2024 to 2031, on the back of how the diverse cultures and traditions in APAC have constantly evolved the F&B business landscape.

While hosted in Thailand — a vital gateway to the region — the event connects the entire Asia Pacific market, benefiting from Thailand’s export strength and central role in regional trade flows. According to the Ministry of Commerce, Thailand’s food exports are expected to grow by 2% in 2024, reaching USD 40.7 billion, reflecting broader market shifts across Asia Pacific.

Registration Now Open: Discover F&B Innovations

Discover transformative trends, connect with the world’s leading F&B decision-makers, and position your business for future growth. Visitors are highly encouraged to register here: https://registration.thaifex-anuga.com

Media professionals across the world are invited to explore and share compelling stories about the transformative trends shaping Asia Pacific’s F&B landscape. For media accreditation, please visit: https://forms.gle/RZs6nQMg8fjvxmwg8

For more details, visit www.thaifex-anuga.com or refer to the Appendix here.

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 at a Glance