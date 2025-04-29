Arrow Electronics Empowers Xeleqt with AIoT Technologies Adoption to Boost Workforce Productivity and Worksite Operations in the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 April 2025 –Global technology solutions provideris providing engineering expertise and services to. (Xeleqt), a Philippines-based tech startup, for developing its AIoT (Artificial intelligence of things)-powered solutions and offerings to help optimize workforce productivity and engagement across retail, construction, utilities, and manufacturing industries.

Powered by advanced electronic components and AI algorithms, Xeleqt’s AIoT devices and systems can help streamline workflows, digitize repetitive tasks, minimize human errors, and empower employees with real-time analytics for optimizing workforce management.

Companies are increasingly combining the power of AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create smarter, more powerful systems that enhance operational efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making, and provide optimal service experiences. The AIoT market in Asia-Pacific is projected to reach a revenue of US$261 million1 by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 36%.

Founded in 2021 and based in Cebu City, Philippines, Xeleqt is an award-winning startup specialized in providing AIoT-enabled application services tailored to their specific business needs of SMEs. The growing complexity and high implementation costs of AIoT systems present significant barriers for many SMEs in adopting these digital tools and solutions.

“We are dedicated to harnessing the power of AI and IoT technologies to revolutionize the collaboration between people and machines in the physical world. AIoT-powered devices not only provide humans with real-time intelligence and insights but also enhance workforce agility, engagement, and safety. By offering an AIoT-as-a-service model, our customers can benefit from affordable, easy-to-deploy digital solutions that reduce risk, monetize idle capacity, protect essential workers, and improve service quality,” said Norman Curato, CEO and co-founder of Xeleqt. “As an emerging tech startup, we rely on global technology leaders for guidance and best practices. Arrow has provided us with the essential engineering expertise and tools to overcome technical challenges and accelerate our AIoT design-to-prototype-to-product innovation journey.”

Arrow supplies approximately 70% of the electronic components utilized by Xeleqt, ranging from AI chips, sensors, Bluetooth/WiFi connectivity modules to interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. The Arrow technical team has contributed engineering expertise and design tools to help Xeleqt address technical challenges, accelerating the transition from design to prototype to final product. Some of Xeleqt’s AIoT products are expected to launch recently include:

WorkTraQ – a wearable device, equipped with Bluetooth location sensing, NFC module, advanced movement, and audio recognition AI to gather comprehensive data on worker activities and environmental conditions

TimeTraQ is an always-on, fully connected, self-diagnosing time-and-attendance device that calculates the cost of shift hours in real-time and generates payroll. Embedded with facial or vein recognition camera, tampering and jamming detection features, it allows seamless identification and anomaly detection, enhancing security while minimizing administrative overhead.

OmniTraQ is a telematics device equipped with a low-power, long-range connectivity module. It enables reliable data transmission across vast remote or rugged environments without the need for extensive network infrastructure.

Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics’ South Asia, Korea, and Japan components business, said, “The adoption and integration of AIoT technologies propel industries towards a more interconnected and intelligent future. The contemporary AIoT ecosystem requires extensive technology competencies, from product ideation and design to engineering, supply chain management, and manufacturing. With our extensive network of technology suppliers and world-class technological capabilities, we are well positioned to provide optimal support to Xeleqt and many other tech startups as they endeavor to simplify and scale up AIoT offerings.”

In addition, Arrow’s Silicon Expert intelligence tool and service help mitigate risks throughout a product’s entire lifecycle, from development and production to sustainment. Empowered by Arrow’s comprehensive technology portfolio and Silicon Expert’s tool, Xeleqt gains real-time operational insights, optimizes parts availability, reduces costs associated with the bill of materials, and minimizes risks.

1. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/artificial-intelligence-of-things-aiot-market/asia-pacific

Hashtag: #ArrowElectronics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Xeleqt

Xeleqt, founded in 2021 and based in Cebu City, Philippines, specializes in AIoT products and solutions for human resources and asset management. Its main offerings include workforce engagement tools, payroll automation, and wage automation services, primarily serving field service industries and companies.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.